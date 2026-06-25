Brewers May Have Perfect Solution to Replace Quinn Priester

The Milwaukee Brewers were recently dealt a tough blow when it was learned that right-hander Quinn Priester would miss the entire 2026 season. The Brewers acquired him from the Boston Red Sox last year, and he became one of their most reliable starting pitchers as they won the National League Central and advanced to the NLCS.

The Brewers will need some starting pitching help at the trade deadline. Mark Feinsand listed five players that the Red Sox could sell at the deadline. Among them was right-hander Sonny Gray, and the Brewers were listed as a possible landing spot for the veteran right-hander

"Gray is earning $31 million this season and has a $10 million buyout on a $30 million mutual option for 2027, though it should be noted that it’s been more than a decade since the last mutual option was exercised, so potential trade partners will surely view Gray as an impending free agent," Feinsand wrote.

"The Cardinals sent the Red Sox $20 million in the offseason trade, which presumably went toward Gray’s 2026 salary, so an acquiring team would be on the hook for some part of his $11 million salary for the remainder of the season as well as a $10 million buyout of the option, a hefty price tag for two-plus months of Gray starts."

Brewers May Have Perfect Solution to Boost Rotation

Jun 23, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Gray is likely to become a free agent at the end of the season, which makes him an ideal trade candidate for the Red Sox, and a rental for any team looking to acquire him. The three-time All-Star is 9-1 with a 2.95 ERA in 14 starts with the Red Sox.

The Brewers likely won't have to give up too much to get Gray given his contract. But with Priester out for the season, the Brewers need somebody that can take over his spot in the rotation and be trusted to start a playoff game.

That is where somebody like Gray could come in handy for the Brewers. Without Freddy Peralta, they could use another frontline starter, but a rotation featuring Jacob Misiorowski, Brandon Woodruff and Gray could be a problem for opposing teams in the postseason, so it will be interesting to see where the Brewers ultimately land in their pursuit for starting pitching.

Gray could be the perfect solution to pick up the slack after Priester was ruled out for the rest of the year.