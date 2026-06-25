Brewers Line Up Their Best Arms for 3-Game Cubs Showdown

The Milwaukee Brewers have a well-deserved day off on Thursday after sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game series to kick off the week.

Milwaukee finished off the three-game sweep on Wednesday with a 6-5 win over the Reds. Shane Drohan toed the rubber and went 4 1/3 shutout innings against the National League Central rival, while allowing five base hits and striking out five batters. It was a great series for the Brewers overall. They didn't have either of their top two starters pitch in Jacob Misiorowski or Kyle Harrison, and yet they were able to come away with the sweep.

Brandon Woodruff got the ball on Monday in his big return to the mound for the first time since April 30. Brandon Sproat took the mound on Tuesday and strung together his best start of the season as he tossed six shutout innings and allowed just one base hit while striking out 10 batters. Then, Drohan took the mound on Wednesday and did enough to give Milwaukee a chance to win.

Now, the Brewers are off before beginning another big-time National League Central series on Friday against the Chicago Cubs. When the Brewers begin the three-game set, they will have their top starters going in this series.

Friday — Jacob Misiorowski

Jun 19, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Misiorowski will get the ball for Milwaukee on Friday night looking for his ninth win of the season. Right now, the big righty is 8-3 on the season with a league-leading 1.45 ERA in 93 innings pitched. He's also leading the league with 138 strikeouts. Since May 1, he's allowed just three earned runs total in 60 1/3 innings pitched.

Saturday — Kyle Harrison

Jun 20, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Harrison, like Misiorowski, will be looking for his ninth win of the season this weekend. He's 8-1 with a 2.50 ERA in 72 innings pitched this season. Harrison has logged an 87-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and 2.6 wins above replacement. Outside of an eight-run blowup in Las Vegas against the Athletics on June 8, Harrison hasn't allowed more than two runs in a game this season.

Sunday — Brandon Woodruff

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Woodruff was incredible in his return to the mound. The veteran righty was nearly perfect. He carried a perfect game into the sixth inning before allowing a base hit. Overall, he pitched six shutout innings against the Reds and allowed just one base hit and struck out 10 batters on just 79 total pitches.