Brewers Nailed Timing of Cooper Pratt's Long-Awaited Promotion

The Milwaukee Brewers are making the right call.

On Sunday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy confirmed that No. 4 prospect Cooper Pratt is getting the call to the majors. This came after Pratt was seen hugging his teammates in the dugout down with Triple-A Nashville. "Hug watch" is something that always gets social media talking when it comes to promotions around the league, as well as potential trades.

Over the last few months, Pratt has been talked about left and right. The 21-year-old landed an eight-year extension with the Brewers early in the 2026 season worth over $50 million. Clearly, the Brewers believe in him. If not, then they wouldn't have handed him a long-term extension at that price point before even stepping on a big league field for the first time.

Milwaukee is off on Monday, so the fanbase is going to have to wait until likely Tuesday to see Pratt in action for the first time wearing a Brewers uniform.

The Brewers Made The Right Call

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Cooper Pratt poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Milwaukee arguably made the right call with the timing of Pratt's promotion. When the Brewers gave Pratt the extension, it immediately started the clock with fans wondering when he would get his call to the big leagues. If you're going to hand out an extension like that, you're not doing so for the player to simply just stay down in the minors. But the Brewers were disciplined with their decision-making.

He struggled out of the gate offensively to kick off the season. There was a point in May when he was slashing .205/.338/.308 with a .646 OPS after 31 games played on the season. The biggest struggle for the Brewers offensively has been the left side of the infield. Even after getting the extension, Pratt didn't look like the immediate solution to this problem offensively, at least at the time. Milwaukee gave him more time down in Triple-A to get back on track and get comfortable, rather than rushing him to the big leagues simply because a deal was signed.

He rebounded. Overall, he has played in 58 games on the season and slashed .241/.349/.386 with a .735 OPS, six homers, 32 RBIs and 17 stolen bases before his promotion. In his last 30 games, he improved his batting average from .202 on May 8 to .241. That's a big jump and it just goes to show why the timing was right. After handing out the extension back in March, it would've been easy to just simply promote him and have him figure it out in the big leagues. But the Brewers made the right call. They gave him time to get his bat going and now the Brewers are going to be getting a better version of him right now than they would have back earlier in the season.