Brewers Need More From Sal Frelick Amid Early Slump

The Milwaukee Brewers' offense has taken hit after hit so far this season with Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn all on the Injured List.

As of writing, it's unclear when any of these three will be ready to return. Milwaukee is going to have to make do until then and that means healthy guys in the lineup each night are going to need to step up. The Brewers arguably are going to be fine in the long run. This team has a track record of finding ways to navigate difficult losses left and right. There was a point last year when Freddy Peralta was the only healthy starter who was expected to be in the team's rotation. Peralta isn't in town any longer, but the Brewers are loaded in the rotation.

The rotation is going to carry the load, but the club needs more offense. One guy specifically who is struggling is outfielder Sal Frelick. The 25-year-old can play all over the place, but has only been in right field so far this season. He's certainly not producing offensively at the same level he did last year. In 16 games, Frelick is slashing .179/.303/.268 with one homer, three RBIs, one stolen base, two doubles and seven runs scored. He also is at -0.1 wins above replacement.

The Brewers Need More From Sal Frelick

Apr 14, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) hits a single during the third inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-Imagn Images | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-Imagn Images

In comparison, Frelick was slashing .321/.406/.393 with five RBIs, four stolen bases, six walks, two doubles, one triple and eight runs scored across his first 16 games of action in 2025.

With Chourio, Yelich and Vaughn out of the lineup right now, the club needs Frelick to return to form. When he is going and at his best, he's electric. There are few players in this lineup as dynamic as the 25-year-old. He does a bit of everything. Last season he crushed 12 homers, drove in 63 runs, stole 19 bases and had 20 doubles. When he's going, he can do damage all over the place and cause mayhem on the base paths. Plus, he's a left-handed hitter. The Brewers lost a pretty big one, for the time being, in Yelich.

If there is someone on the roster right now who is underperforming, but could step up to fill Yelich's shoes, it would be Frelick. He has played in just 16 games. There's time. But the Brewers need him to get going as fast as possible.