Brewers Need to Make This Roster Move to Fix Infield Problems

It's rare that the Milwaukee Brewers can't overcome a talent deficit, but in one area of the roster, that seems to be the case this year.

Three players on the Brewers' roster have attempted to figure out the third base and shortstop positions: Joey Ortiz, Luis Rengifo, and David Hamilton. Combined between the three of them, they've totaled negative-0.1 fWAR.

That suggests the Brewers would be better off with any Triple-A player at either spot, but Milwaukee has more than that to offer. Two top prospects, Cooper Pratt and Jett Williams, could theoretically step in right now and do better. So what is there to do for the short term?

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Brewers should call up Pratt, demote Hamilton

May 15, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman David Hamilton (6) fields a ball hit by Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (not shown) in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

It's become clear that something needs to change soon, and the easiest thing for the Brewers to do is send Hamilton, who has an option remaining, to Triple-A. While Williams could get the call first, it makes more sense to promote Pratt, the superior shortstop defender, to see if he can unseat Ortiz as the starter.

Hamilton's main benefit to the roster is his speed on the bases, but his eight stolen bases to three caught-stealings isn't exactly providing a ton of utility value. Meanwhile, his power is at an all-time low, as the Brewers have had him but more than any hitter in baseball.

If Milwaukee wants Hamilton on the playoff roster as the 14th position player and to unleash him as a pinch-runner, that's fine. But he's not a major league quality bat right now, which makes him a useless backup to two other guys who aren't hitting.

Pratt coming up would mean Ortiz would see less starts at shortstop, and maybe Rengifo would have a seat every few games as well. But it would serve as a warning to both that if they don't get their act together, Williams will come up as well, and the youth movement will take full effect.

It's less applicable to Rengifo because he'll be a free agent at the end of the season, but no one here has lost sight of the fact that Major League Baseball's new No. 1 prospect, Luis Made, will be ready for a major league debut within a year, maybe sooner.