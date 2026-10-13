Brewers' NLCS Run Proves Small Markets Can Still Compete With Baseball's Giants

Despite playing in MLB's smallest media market and ranking just 19th in team payroll this season, Milwaukee has advanced to the National League Championship Series for the second consecutive year.

It's an impressive accomplishment for a franchise that consistently faces financial limitations compared to big-market organizations like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. And with the Brewers now facing the Dodgers in the NLCS, the difference in spending between the two organizations has become one of the most interesting storylines of October.

The Brewers are in the NLCS despite being in MLB's smallest market and ranking 19th in payroll.



This is their baseball ops, research, and data team. pic.twitter.com/jKkzhyddr1 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 12, 2026

Brewers' Payroll Is Significantly Lower Than Postseason Opponents

According to Forbes, Milwaukee entered the postseason with a luxury-tax payroll of approximately $154.7 million. The Dodgers, meanwhile, have a luxury-tax payroll of approximately $433 million, the highest in baseball.

That's a difference of nearly $280 million between two teams competing for the same NL pennant. The Brewers have already demonstrated that a spending advantage doesn't guarantee postseason success.

Milwaukee eliminated the San Diego Padres in four games during the NLDS, defeating a team that spent about $110 million more on its roster this season. The Padres entered the postseason with the eighth-highest payroll.

The Brewers finished the regular season with a 103-59 record, the best in baseball, while the Dodgers finished three games behind them. Now Milwaukee leads 2-0 against the Dodgers in the NLCS, moving one step closer to reaching its first World Series since 1982 and potentially capturing the first championship in franchise history.

Another one in the books baby#WinOurWay pic.twitter.com/dmkdQwPUWM — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 13, 2026

Three of MLB's Final Four Teams Rank Near Bottom in Payroll

Milwaukee isn't the only remaining postseason team succeeding without one of baseball's largest payroll.

The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays have also advanced to their respective League Championship Series despite ranking near the bottom of MLB in spending. According to Forbes, Cleveland ranks 29th in luxury-tax payroll at approximately $92.6 million, while Tampa Bay ranks 27th at about $113.2 million.

The combined payroll of the Brewers, Rays and Guardians is approximately $360.5 million, nearly $73 million less than the Dodgers' payroll alone. Only eight of MLB's 10 highest-spending teams qualified for the postseason.

The New York Mets, who ranked second in payroll, missed the postseason entirely, and the Yankees, No. 3, were eliminated by the Rays in the ALDS.

The disparity has also become a central talking point in ongoing discussions over MLB's financial structure, with the players' union pointing to this postseason as evidence against the need for a salary cap.

The biggest issue baseball fans want solved to strengthen the game is fixing the payroll disparity that leaves too many fans without hope of their team competing for a World Series title. Every other major U.S. sport has tackled this problem, and every year more small market… pic.twitter.com/kbt2vTIGMS — MLB (@MLB) June 25, 2026

"The league’s claims that payroll disparities require a salary cap, which is the ultimate restriction on player compensation and fundamental rights, is as always a sham, to mask their real goal of putting more profits in owners’ pockets.," players' union's executive director, Bruce Meyer, said.



"Every team in baseball has the ability and resources to be competitive if they have the desire to do so."