Brewers No. 13 Prospect Turning Heads With Player of the Week Award

We can't seem to write enough positive stories about what's going on for the Milwaukee Brewers down on the farm these days.

It's not enough that No. 1 prospect Jesús Made is tearing up Double-A, throwing balls 100 mph from the infield, and angling for a major league debut at age 19. Seemingly the whole of the High-A Wisconsin roster is going gangbusters to start the year, signaling that more good things are to come from rookie debuts in future seasons.

Brewers outfield prospect Braylon Payne might not be a name in every Milwaukee fan's book just yet. But after the performances he's had this season, particularly in the last week, he's someone the major league team is definitely starting to track closely.

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Braylon Payne wins Player of the Week Award

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers’ Braylon Payne (6) against the Peoria Chiefs during their baseball game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 in Grand Chute, Wis. The Timber Rattlers defeated Peroria 7-4. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to MiLB.com, Payne was announced as the Midwest League's Player of the Week on Monday, following his torrid five-game stretch for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers against the Fort Wayne Tin Caps.

Get a load of Payne's stats during that stretch: a 9-for-20 batting line (.450 AVG), four home runs, two doubles, two stolen bases, four walks, seven RBIs, and eight runs scored. That was good for a 1.692 OPS, meaning the Tin Caps had to be thrilled to see his name out of the lineup for one of the six games in the series.

It's early in the season, so it's probably no surprise that Payne's overall numbers through 15 games are also stellar (1.177 OPS, anyone?). However, it's worth noting that he's also hit four other home runs, so we're definitely seeing the 19-year-old starting to tap into his power.

A first-round pick (17th overall) in 2024, Payne came into the season ranked 13th in the Brewers' farm system by MLB Pipeline. He's doing all he can to boost that ranking by midseason, and perhaps showing the big-league club that he's ready to make the jump to Double-A soon as well.

The Brewers aren't exactly short on outfield talent if everyone on the big-league club is healthy, but there's little doubt a power-hitting lefty bat would fit in seamlessly in a year or two.