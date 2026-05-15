Brewers' No. 3 Prospect Could Soon See MLB Action

Much has been said about the Milwaukee Brewers' shortstop position so far this season.

Joey Ortiz currently has the job, but the writing is on the wall. No. 4. prospect Cooper Pratt landed a long-term extension and his time will come soon enough in the majors. Ortiz has handled the situation like a true professional and has given the club superb defense and has shown some flashes offensively lately. While this is the case, things will surely change at shortstop at some point this season.

But, what about the other spot on the left side of the infield? All of the attention has been given to shortstop and Pratt. But The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal shared that fellow prospect Jett Williams could be in line for a significant role for the club this season at third base with Luis Rengifo's spot "vulnerable."

The Brewers Are Going To Get Even Better Soon

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jett Williams poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Third baseman Luis Rengifo, signed to a one-year, $3.5 million free-agent contract, also is in a vulnerable position, thanks in part to his .578 OPS," Rosenthal wrote. "Jett Williams, acquired from the New York Mets in the Peralta trade, could take over third at some point, with David Hamilton remaining in a utility role.

"Ortiz, too, could become a utility man, which, as the Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas can attest, is not a bad way to make a living in the majors. Rojas, 37, has earned more than $40 million in his career. And he is not as good a defender as Ortiz."

Williams is the Brewers' No. 3 overall prospect and joined the team this past offseason in the Freddy Peralta trade with the New York Mets.

Right now, he's down in Triple-A and is slashing .247/.371/.370 with a .741 OPS, three homers, 20 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 27 walks, six doubles, two triples, and 31 runs scored in 41 games for Triple-A Nashville.

Last year, he slashed .261/.363/.465 with an .828 OPS, 17 homers, 52 RBIs, 34 stolen bases, 34 doubles and seven triples in 130 games played. This is a guy who can fill up the box score on a nightly basis. The Brewers are already 24-17 on the season. What should be scary for the rest of the National League Central is the fact that they can get even better. When Brandon Woodruff returns, the rotation will be better. If the Brewers upgrade both shortstop and third base, those are two other ways to improve. This club could be scary come playoff time.