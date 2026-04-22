Brewers Now Boast Another Top-100 Prospect

Milwaukee Brewers fans have seen Logan Henderson in action and certainly know the lofty potential that he has.

As injuries piled up in 2025, Henderson was promoted to the majors and made five starts for the big league club and logged a 1.78 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched. He spent most of his season down in Triple-A with Nashville and had a 3.59 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

So far this season, Henderson has made four appearances down in Triple-A and has a 0.71 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched. The young righty has made one start in the big leagues already and allowed two earned runs in two innings pitched.

Henderson is just 24 years old and the perception of him is very high around the league. So much so that he actually jumped into the league's top-100 prospects list on Wednesday. MLB Pipeline shared on X that Boston Red Sox hurler Connelly Early graduated from the top prospects list, which opened up a spot that Henderson nabbed. Right now, Henderson is the No. 100 overall prospect in the game.

The Brewers Hurler Is a Top-100 Prospect

Apr 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Before Henderson cracked the list on Wednesday, Milwaukee had five top-100 prospects in Jesús Made (No. 3), Luis Peña (No. 21), Jett Williams (No. 48), Cooper Pratt (No. 56), and Andrew Fischer (No. 90).

Right now, Henderson is down in Triple-A. His most recent appearance for Nashville came on Tuesday. Henderson pitched 3 1/3 shutout innings against the Charlotte Knights and struck out three batters. The Brewers are clearly trying to build Henderson up slowly. He hasn't pitched more than 3 1/3 innings in a single outing yet this season. He tossed 65 pitches on Tuesday, which was a new season-high for Henderson in 2026.

Brewers fans will likely see Henderson in the majors at another point this season. If an injury pops up, Henderson is an option to come up, like he already has this season. Even if he doesn't get a consistent role in the majors with Milwaukee this season, that should be the case in 2027.

The rotation currently features Jacob Misiorowski, Brandon Woodruff, Chad Patrick, Kyle Harrison and Brandon Sproat. Quinn Priester is set to kick off a minor league rehab assignment on Wednesday as well. The Brewers are loaded with arms right now, but Henderson has plenty of talent in his own right, clearly. At some point, he's going to help this club consistently. Milwaukee has one of the best overall farm systems in the league and this is yet another reason why. Henderson is officially a top-100 prospect and the fanbase should be excited.