Brewers Option 26-Year-Old Pitcher After Tigers Loss

It was a roller coaster of a day for the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Milwaukee faced off against the Detroit Tigers to conclude a three-game series and had to go up against two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. While this is the case, Milwaukee had some success against the Tigers' ace. Skubal pitched six innings against Milwaukee and the Brewers were able to score four earned runs off him and knock him out of the contest.

Unfortunately, the Brewers were not able to get into the win column, though. The Tigers knotted the score at four in the eighth inning and then walked it off with a homer from first baseman Spencer Torkelson in the ninth. Unfortunate for the Brewers.

On the bright side, it sounds like the Brewers at least have another bullpen depth option to watch out for. 26-year-old reliever Craig Yoho has been on the Injured List due to a calf strain. On Thursday after the loss, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Yoho has been activated from the Injured List and optioned down to Triple-A Nashville to build up.

The Brewers Reliever Was Sent Down To Triple-A

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Craig Yoho poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Small transaction in the wake of today's loss: RHP Craig Yoho has been reinstated from the IL and optioned to Class AAA Nashville," Rosiak wrote.

At this time last year, we were talking about Yoho as a guy who broke out in Spring Training and would make a big impact on the club at the big league level. He was elite down in Triple-A and had a 0.94 ERA in 43 appearances, but that success didn't carry over to the big league level. Yoho made his major league debut and had a 7.27 ERA in eight appearances out of Milwaukee's bullpen.

So far this season, he has made two appearances for Nashville without an earned run.

If he can return to form now that he's healthy and pitch like he did down in Triple-A, we should see him again in Milwaukee at some point in 2026. Right now, the Brewers have the 17th-ranked bullpen ERA in baseball at 4.36. Milwaukee actually needs some help in the bullpen and now Yoho is healthy. We have to see what he can do down in Triple-A first. He made five appearances in Spring Training and had a 3.60 ERA in five innings of work. If he can get off to a hot start down in Triple-A now that he's back, this will be something to take a look back at.