Brewers' Pat Murphy Calls Out Abner Uribe for Explosive Celebration

The Milwaukee Brewers remain a force to be reckoned with in the National League Central. With a 6-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night, the Brewers extended their lead in the division to 3 1/2 games.

Abner Uribe pitched the top of the eighth inning for the Brewers and kept the Cardinals at bay. But after striking out Ivan Herrera, he had an explosive celebration that rubbed the Cardinals the wrong way.

After the game, Brewers' skipper Pat Murphy spoke about his pitcher's celebration and had a stern message about what Uribe did after striking out Herrera.

"That's just unacceptable. I don't know what got over him. That's just now how we do things. I was embarrassed by it," Murphy said. "It's not going to be tolerated."

Pat Murphy calls out Abner Uribe's celebration

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy, center, is shown during the second inning of their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, May 24, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even the Brewers seemed to not like what Uribe did after striking out Herrera. Herrera himself also had some words for Uribe after the game.

"You have an issue with me, you come talk to me," Herrera said. "Don't disrespect our team."

Ultimately, it didn't make a difference in terms of the outcome of the game, but both the Cardinals and Brewers weren't fans of what the right-hander did after recording the out.

Uribe is known for being "an emotional guy," as Murphy said in his postgame statement, but even he didn't like what took place.

The story of the game was left-hander Kyle Harrison, who allowed just four hits against the Cardinals over six shutout innings. Uribe pitched well in his relief outing against St. Louis and stranded two runners, but his actions after striking out Herrera certainly didn't sit well with the Cardinals or even the Brewers.

The Brewers will attempt to complete a sweep on Wednesday afternoon and extend their lead over St. Louis in the NL Central to 4 1/2 games as the month of May nears its end.

It will be interesting to see if there are any residual effects to what Uribe did in last night's game and if the Cardinals might retaliate in some way, but it's clear that Murphy wasn't a fan of what took place, and he gave his two cents on the celebration while also calling out Uribe for his actions.

After Wednesday's series finale, the Brewers and Cardinals will meet in St. Louis at the beginning of July for a four-game series.