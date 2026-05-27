Kyle Harrison's Historic Brewers Run Just Surpassed CC Sabathia

With each passing start, Milwaukee Brewers starter Kyle Harrison continues to find a way to impress, to say the least.

Harrison is under team control through the 2030 season and he looks like a legit Cy Young Award contender in the National League at just 24 years old. He entered the day on Tuesday sporting a 1.77 ERA and a 59-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 45 2/3 innings pitched for Milwaukee. He made his 10th start of the season on Tuesday against the National League Central rival St. Louis Cardinals and was dominant once again.

Harrison pitched six shutout innings against St. Louis and struck out two batters and gave up just four base hits. He didn't walk any batters and lowered his season ERA down to 1.57.

MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared on X afterward that Harrison actually surpassed CC Sabathia for the best ERA through 10 starts in a Brewers jersey at 1.57. In comparison, Sabathia came in with a 1.59 ERA in his first 10 starts in Milwaukee.

The Brewers Have A Star On Their Hands

May 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"Eighteen summers ago, CC Sabathia electrified Milwaukee with a 1.59 ERA through his first 10 starts," McCalvy wrote. "Kyle Harrison hasn't racked up near as many innings, but he's been just as stingy. His 1.57 ERA is best in franchise history through a pitcher's first 10 starts for the Brewers."

Sabathia's run in Milwaukee was electric back in 2008 and it earned him a spot in the team's Wall of Honor this season. It's hard to compare to what Sabathia was able to do in Milwaukee, but Harrison has shown some glimpses of that dominance.

When Sabathia was shining, it was known that he was going to be heading to free agency after the season and that it could just be a short stint with the organization. When it comes to Harrison, he's here to stay. Again, this is a guy who is under team control through the 2030 season and is just 24 years old. He isn't going anywhere and this is just the beginning.

The Brewers already had Jacob Misiorowski, who looked like a long-term ace for the club after making his big league debut last season. Now, the future is even brighter. Milwaukee has two 24-year-old hurlers to build this rotation around for years to come. Brewers fans should be thanking the Boston Red Sox every chance they get because they let him go, for some reason.