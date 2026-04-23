Brewers Phenom Luis Peña Out of Hospital After Health Scare

The Milwaukee Brewers had a significant scare on Wednesday.

Brewers No. 2 prospect Luis Peña is currently down in High-A Wisconsin. On Wednesday, Peña was forced to exit the club's contest early and head over to the hospital after overheating in the club's dugout. The game ended after eight innings due to the medical emergency.

Fortunately, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported on Thursday afternoon that Peña is "fine" and has been discharged from the hospital, while citing a text message from Brewers general manager Matt Arnold.

"Brewers shortstop prospect Luis Peña (Brewers' No. 2 prospect, No. 21 overall, per MLB Pipeline) was said to be 'fine' on Thursday morning after being hospitalized Wednesday night in Fort Wayne, Ind., where he passed out in the dugout during the bottom of the eighth inning of High-A Wisconsin’s game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps," McCalvy wrote. "According to Brewers GM Matt Arnold, Peña passed out after becoming overheated. He was administered IV fluids at the hospital and showed improvement.

Luis Peña Is Alright After A Medical Scare

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Luis Pena takes a throw in a double-play drill during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"'Sounds like he’s fine according to our docs,' Arnold said in a text message to McCalvy. 'But certainly a scary situation we will monitor.' A Brewers official later said Peña had been discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning."

This is the best news the fanbase could've hoped for at this moment when it comes to the young infielder. That's scary. When you hear about a game being called early in professional sports — or any level of athletics, for that matter — you think of the worst. But, Peña is alright. The 19-year-old was 1-for-5 in the contest on Wednesday with an RBI before he left the contest.

Peña is one of the most intriguing prospects in the Brewers' farm system right now. Him and No. 1 prospect Jesús Made have both had massive rises over the last year. Made has gotten the most buzz this season in part because he's in Double-A, but Peña isn't far behind. He has played in 12 games at High-A this season and is slashing .372/.462/.512 with one homer, eight RBIs, six stolen bases, eight walks and 12 runs scored. In 2025, Peña and Made spent the majority of the season together in Class-A and then High-A. Made finished the season by getting promoted to Double-A, though. While this is the case, these two are both elite prospects in their own right.

Right now, Peña is the No. 21 overall prospect in baseball, per MLB.com.