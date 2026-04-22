Brewers Pipeline Update: 2 Underrated Prospects Already Turning Heads in 2026
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The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best farm systems in the league, which is a shock considering they're consistently one of the best teams in the big leagues. They had the best record in the league last seson, but fell short in the postseason, so they opted to plan for the future during the offseason, trading players like Freddy Peralta, Isaac Collins, and Caleb Durbin for more prospects and young talent.
As a result, the Brewers are still a contender, as they almost always will be with Pat Murphy steering the ship, but their farm system is even better than before. They have a sustainable future with some very intriguing young talent. The top of their farm system is led by a slew of talented infielders like Jesus Made and Luis Peña. They also have players like Brandon Sproat and Andrew Fischer, among others, to be excited about.
But there are some underrated prospects in their system, too.
Which underrated prospects are already turning heads in 2026?
LHP Shane Drohan
Shane Drohan, the Brewers' No. 24-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, was acquired in the offseason deal that sent Durbin to the Boston Red Sox. In this trade, Drohan was overlooked, but the Brewers see real potential with him on the mound, despite the fact that he's already 27 years old.
Drohan looked solid in his first start this year in Triple-A before being called up to the big leagues for a start against the Red Sox. He struggled a bit, allowing three hits, four walks, and three runs in 2 2/3 innings. Since then, he's allowed 11 hits, three earned runs, and three walks across two Triple-A starts. He has a lot of potential, and the Brewers seem to believe in him.
1B Blake Burke
Blake Burke is the Brewers' No. 17-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, and he's certainly playing like it this season.
Burke is slashing .258/.364/.636 with seven home runs, eight stolen bases, and four doubles in only 16 games. He hit 16 home runs and stole 15 bases last season. He's on pace to fly past those numbers in Double-A this season, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him pushed up to Triple-A in the near future. He's hitting the ball too hard and too consistently to remain in Double-A.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow zpretzel