Brewers Pipeline Update: 2 Underrated Prospects Already Turning Heads in 2026

The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best farm systems in the league, which is a shock considering they're consistently one of the best teams in the big leagues. They had the best record in the league last seson, but fell short in the postseason, so they opted to plan for the future during the offseason, trading players like Freddy Peralta, Isaac Collins, and Caleb Durbin for more prospects and young talent.

As a result, the Brewers are still a contender, as they almost always will be with Pat Murphy steering the ship, but their farm system is even better than before. They have a sustainable future with some very intriguing young talent. The top of their farm system is led by a slew of talented infielders like Jesus Made and Luis Peña. They also have players like Brandon Sproat and Andrew Fischer, among others, to be excited about.

But there are some underrated prospects in their system, too.

Which underrated prospects are already turning heads in 2026?

LHP Shane Drohan

Feb 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Shane Drohan against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Shane Drohan, the Brewers' No. 24-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, was acquired in the offseason deal that sent Durbin to the Boston Red Sox. In this trade, Drohan was overlooked, but the Brewers see real potential with him on the mound, despite the fact that he's already 27 years old.

Drohan looked solid in his first start this year in Triple-A before being called up to the big leagues for a start against the Red Sox. He struggled a bit, allowing three hits, four walks, and three runs in 2 2/3 innings. Since then, he's allowed 11 hits, three earned runs, and three walks across two Triple-A starts. He has a lot of potential, and the Brewers seem to believe in him.

1B Blake Burke

Biloxi Shuckers' Blake Burke (38) on deck at the Minor League Baseball game against the Knoxville Smokies on August 5, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blake Burke is the Brewers' No. 17-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, and he's certainly playing like it this season.

Burke is slashing .258/.364/.636 with seven home runs, eight stolen bases, and four doubles in only 16 games. He hit 16 home runs and stole 15 bases last season. He's on pace to fly past those numbers in Double-A this season, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him pushed up to Triple-A in the near future. He's hitting the ball too hard and too consistently to remain in Double-A.