Brewers Pipeline Update: Luis Peña Returns After Health Scare

The Milwaukee Brewers' highly-touted farm system just finished up another action-packed week.

Whether they've been winning Player of the Week Awards, ending games with dramatic walk-offs, or striking out the world, this has been an impressive season for Brewers farmhands. We've started tracking some of the most important developments involving top prospects, and this week, there were plenty of them.

Here are the three biggest stories we saw play out across the Brewers' farm system:

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Luis Peña returns after collapse, hospitalization

When 19-year-old stud infield prospect Luis Peña collapsed due to dehydration in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' dugout on April 22, the organization was careful to make sure there weren't any lingering issues before letting him resume baseball activities. Finally, with two rehab games at the end of last week, he was able to start playing competitively again.

Though he went 0-for-1 with two walks in the Arizona Complex League, the fact that Peña is back and action and should be returning to the lineup for the Timber Rattlers at High-A this week is one of the most important developments of the season thus far. Nearly every evaluator has Peña ranked second in the farm system behind fellow 19-year-old infielder Jesús Made.

Brady Ebel's breakout is officially underway

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Brady Ebel runs to third during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 32nd overall pick in last summer's draft, infielder Brady Ebel got off to a rough start at Low-A as an 18-year-old. But this season, he's getting his feet under him, and this past week was by far his best as a professional.

With a 9-for-22 week that also included his first two professional home runs, Ebel earned Carolina League Player of the Week honors. His OPS on the season is up to .753 thanks to a .964 mark in May.

Drew Rom emerging as MLB bullpen option

Feb 23, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Drew Rom (63) delivers to the plate against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Former Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals prospect Drew Rom hasn't thrown in the majors yet this season. But his impressive month of May in the bullpen for Triple-A Nashville has to be earning him some glances from the front office.

Rom, 26, has allowed just one earned run in May with 14 strikeouts in 10 innings. He's up to 33 strikeouts in 22 innings on the whole in what has been the first season of his career where his affilliated organization has used him as a primary reliever.