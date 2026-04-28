Brewers Pipeline Update: Milwaukee Boasts MLB’s Top 3B Prospect

If you have been following along with the Milwaukee Brewers' farm system over the last year or so, you've likely heard a lot about No. 1 prospect Jesús Made and No. 2 prospect Luis Peña.

Made is 18 years old and is already in Double-A. Plus, he's the No. 3 overall prospect in baseball right now, per MLB.com. The two prospects ahead of him (Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers) are both in the majors, so Made should rise soon. Peña is 19 years old and is with High-A Wisconsin and is the No. 21 overall prospect in the league right now.

Made and Peña have gotten the most buzz down in the minors for Milwaukee and rightfully so. So far this season, No. 3 prospect Jett Williams and No. 4 prospect Cooper Pratt also have gotten talked about a lot. Williams was acquired in the Freddy Peralta deal and Pratt got a long-term extension from the Brewers.

The Brewers Have MLB's No. 1 Third Base Prospect

Mar 16, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Italy third baseman Andrew Fischer (11) hits a broken bat single in the fourth inning against Venezuela during a semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

One guy who hasn't gotten the buzz that he likely should is No. 5 prospect Andrew Fischer. He was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft by Milwaukee and is with High-A Wisconsin. Fischer actually is the No. 1 overall third base prospect in baseball. So, right now, the Brewers have an All-Star level second baseman in the majors in Brice Turang along with a handful of the top infield prospects in the game. Right when Griffin and McGonigle graduate from prospect status, the Brewers will have the No. 1 third base prospect in Fischer and the No. 1 shortstop prospect in Made. That'll play.

Fischer has been good so far this season down in the minors. He has played in 18 games for Wisconsin and is slashing .258/.358/.515 with four homers and 16 RBIs. Fischer's biggest weakness is the strikeout. He has struck out 30 times in 18 games. But he's heating up and has three homers in his last three games.

Fischer is just 21 years old and played well in the World Baseball Classic before the season as a member of Team Italy. He played in four games and slashed .357/.438/.714 with one homer, five RBIs and two walks.

The Brewers' calling card is development. It's how they've had so much success without spending as much, as teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers find good prospects and put them in positions to succeed. Fischer already is the No. 1 third base prospect in the game and should just get better.