Brewers Pipeline Update: No. 2 Prospect Angling for Promotion to Double-A

The Milwaukee Brewers aren't just one of Major League Baseball's most consistent teams this decade, but the future looks even brighter thanks to their highly regarded farm system.

Some outlets have the Brewers as the No. 1 prospect pipeline in the league right now, and those that don't still see the promise. Now that the season is a few weeks old, there have been a few developments among the organization's top prospects on the field that warrant a closer look.

Here are the top three storylines involving Brewers prospects from the last few weeks of action.

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1. Luis Peña making case for promotion

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Luis Pena throws to first in a double-play drill during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luis Peña would be most teams' No. 1 infield prospect, but thanks to rising superstar Jesús Made, Peña has often played second fiddle in Milwaukee. And for the first time this season, the Brewers sent Made to a higher level than Peña, leaving the latter to prove himself in High-A.

And prove himself he has, as Peña hit his first home run of the season this weekend and has batted .400 with a 1.059 OPS through his first 10 games. A couple more weeks like that, and he could be right back on the same roster as Made with Double-A Biloxi.

2. Williams, Pratt both slumping with infield opportunities on horizon

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jett Williams is pictured before playing a spring training game on March 12, 2026. | Curt Hogg / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jett Williams, the speedster acquired in the Brewers' Freddy Peralta trade with the New York Mets, is batting .219 with a .653 OPS through his first 19 games in Triple-A. Cooper Pratt, who got an eight-year extension from the Brewers a few weeks ago, has a .200 average and .519 OPS in 13 games.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure that if big-leaguers like Joey Ortiz and David Hamilton keep slumping at the plate, the Brewers will turn to the farm system for an answer. But that only drives home the urgency for both of these young, promising infielders to heat up.

3. Speaking of Jesús Made...

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers’ Jesús Made (12) against the Great Lakes Loons during their baseball game on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. The Timber Rattlers wore their Granjeros de Wisconsin uniforms and the Loons wore their Los Pepinillos Picantes del Norte uniforms as part of Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión.” | William Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It only takes a quick check of the stat page to see that Made, a consensus top-five prospect in all of baseball, is off to a blazing start. While he's only 18 and has only 20 games of Double-A experience to his name, he's becoming a guy to watch for a potential late-season major league debut.

In 15 games so far this year with the Biloxi Shuckers, Made has nine extra-base hits, including two homers and three triples, and a 1.019 OPS. A switch-hitter with five-tool potential, this youngster continues to show the Brewers that he could be the future of their franchise.