Brewers Players With Most to Prove After Jackson Chourio's Return

A healthier roster for the Milwaukee Brewers also comes with serious pressure for a couple of the players clinging to spots.

On Monday, the Brewers reinstated star outfielder Jackson Chourio and first baseman Andrew Vaughn from the injured list. It was a much-needed lift for the lineup, and it came with two struggling members of the bench losing their spots.

Blake Perkins was optioned to Triple-A Nashville, while Greg Jones, who was on a minor-league contract, found himself designated for assignment. But we're interested in what happens next if no other Brewers players get injured and All-Star outfielder/designated hitter Christian Yelich comes back healthy later this month.

In short, these two Brewers are going to be under serious pressure to perform over the next couple of weeks, because their roster spots could be in jeopardy if that scenario plays out.

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OF Brandon Lockridge

Lockridge is basically the only bench outfielder who has survived since the original roster cutdown before Chourio got placed on the IL. He was joined by the likes of Perkins, Jones, and Luis Matos in succession. And he's played his role adequately, but not with flying colors.

If Lockridge keeps trucking along with his .688 OPS for the next few weeks, he'll probably be safe, but it would be a big boost to his odds of sticking around for the full year if he could start driving the ball in the gap instead of relying on walks and singles.

IF Tyler Black

Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Tyler Black (7) watches his two-run single during the fifth inning of their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday, April 28, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Black is taking on most of the DH duties for the Brewers of late, and he's handling them quite well. Still, it's only been seven games since he was called up from Triple-A Nashville, and it would be a much cleaner fit to swap in Yelich for him instead of Lockridge, who is more comfortable in a bench role.

There's a general rule in baseball, though, that if you hit, you don't sit. If Black keeps batting close to .400 for the next few weeks, he'll make it tough on the Brewers to send him down.