When Brewers' Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn Could Return

The Milwaukee Brewers are missing three key contributors to their starting lineup right now.

Milwaukee is somehow 12-9 on the season, despite missing Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn right now. Yelich is on the Injured List right now due to an adductor strain. Chourio is on the Injured List after suffering a fracture in his hand. Vaughn is on the Injured List after he fractured his hamate bone in his left hand.

It's known that these three are injured, but when could we see them back on the field? Let's dive in.

Jackson Chourio

Apr 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio (11) looks on from the dugout against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Chourio will begin hitting on the field for the first time since suffering his injury on Wednesday.

"Barring a setback today, Brewers OF Jackson Chourio will begin hitting on the field tomorrow for the first time since landing on the IL on Opening Day," McCalvy wrote.

As of writing, Chourio is projected to return to the lineup in "early May," per MLB.com.

Andrew Vaughn

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (25) grounds out to shallow right field Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) to Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) during the second inning of the of their National League Championship Series game on Monday October 13, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hammate bone injuries are tough. There were a handful of them that popped up throughout Spring Training across the league. For Vaughn, he had stitches removed in early April after undergoing surgery towards the end of March. Currently, MLB.com has Vaughn's estimated return at "mid-May."

Fortunately, the Brewers have gotten good production out of Jake Bauers and Gary Sánchez in his place. Both Bauers and Sánchez have five homers apiece and have combined to rack up 24 RBIs total.

Christian Yelich

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) warms up in the team's new City Connect uniform before game against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Losing Yelich was a brutal blow for Milwaukee's offense. Yelich played in 15 games before going down and was slashing .314/.375/.451 with one homer, 10 RBIs, three stolen bases and two doubles. That's a lot of production to lose. We broke down what the best- and worst-case scenarios could look like. The best-case scenario would've been days or just a few weeks. The worst-case scenario would be months.

Yelich made it clear that he didn't want to put a timeline on his recovery just yet.

"Adductor strain and I don't know. I'm not going to put a timeline on it. Just, you know, try to attack the rehab as good as I can and get back as soon as possible."

While this is the case, it has been estimated that he would return by "mid-to-late May," as shared by ESPN. On the bright side, based on current estimations, it sounds like all three should be back before June.