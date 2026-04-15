Brewers Predicted to Land .330-Hitting Auburn Prospect

One thing that Milwaukee Brewers for sure know how to do is develop a prospect.

Milwaukee doesn't have the budget of a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Mets, and yet it finds a way to get near the top of the standings every year. In fact, in 2025, the Brewers did have the most wins in baseball with 97. No matter how many superstars the club trades away, or how many injuries pop up, the Brewers find a way through. That's because there may be a team in baseball with a better farm system than Milwaukee. The Brewers bring prospects in, find a way to get the most out of them, get them to the big leagues and then when they are about to get paid flip them for other prospects. It's been a cycle that has worked out for Milwaukee.

Because of that, it's important to start thinking about who the club will land next. The 2026 Major League Baseball Draft is coming up and will begin in mid-July. Milwaukee will be on the clock for the first time with the No. 25 overall pick in the draft. That's still a few months away, but it's time to start looking at the top draft prospects. Baseball America's Carlos Collazo shared an early mock draft and predicted that the Brewers will go infield in the first round and select second baseman Chris Rembert out of Auburn with the No. 25 overall pick.

The Brewers Have The No. 25 Pick In The First Round

Auburn Tigers' Chris Rembert (2) throws the ball to first base as Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Friday, April 3, 2026. Arkansas Razorbacks defeated Auburn Tigers 3-2. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"No. 25. Brewers — Chris Rembert, 2B, Auburn," Collazo wrote. "Bonus Pool: $8,042,900. Slot Value: $3,696,000. Rembert has natural contact skills that make him an appealing first-rounder, but he hasn’t had the sort of performance to push him up into the middle or top half of the first round.

"He will face questions about his defensive profile and in-game power projections, but the Brewers are an organization that has done quite well by targeting bat-to-ball hitters. They currently rank first in baseball with an 89 percent in-zone contact rate."

Rembert is an intriguing talent. He plays at one of the better college programs out there and is in the SEC. He has stood out and is slashing .330/.392/.482 with three homers, 28 RBIs, five stolen bases, 10 walks, eight doubles and 15 runs scored. He has seen time throughout his college career at second base and in the outfield.

For Milwaukee, the infield isn't a big roster hole right now. The Brewers are fortunate to have 26-year-old Brice Turang tearing it up in the majors. Jesús Made, Luis Peña, Jett Williams, and Cooper Pratt are all at the top of Milwaukee's farm system right now as well.

If Rembert can play consistent outfield in the big leagues, that would make him an intriguing prospect. If teams view him as an infielder, then this idea may not make a lot of sense at the moment. It's far too early to know who Milwaukee will pick. Plus, the MLB Draft is chaotic and unpredictable. But Rembert is someone fans should at least know right now.