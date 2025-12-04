Brewers Projected To Trade $15 Million Ace To Desperate NL Club

The Milwaukee Brewers are in a difficult spot with their dominant ace Freddy Peralta this offseason.

Peralta's on an expiring contract and it seems like he's going to walk in free agency after next season. The Brewers have traded multiple stars over the last few years when they were entering the final year of their contracts. These trades have often paid off in a huge way for the Brewers.

Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball recently predicted the Brewers would trade Peralta to the New York Mets this offseason. The Mets are seemingly the top suitor for Peralta because of how desperate they're bound to be this offseason.

Mets could be the top suitor for Brewers ace Freddy Peralta

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after giving up a solo home run to Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (not pictured) in the second inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Enter Freddy Peralta. A pitcher that David Stearns himself signed to a brilliant contract extension back in 2020. At the time, Peralta only had two seasons of mediocre results on his resume, but stuff that promised much more," Finkelstein wrote. "Stearns inked Peralta to a five-year, $15.5 million contract, which bought out all of his arbitration and his first two years of free agency on a pair of affordable $8 million club options.

"Peralta is now so cheap that the Brewers could keep him and allow him to lead their rotation in a walk-year, compared to when Corbin Burnes priced himself out of Milwaukee by the time he reached his final year of arbitration."

It would still take a huge haul to land Peralta, despite his expiring contract. But the Mets have the prospect capital and the money to realistically pull off a trade and ensuing contract extension.

New York could package one of their young starting pitchers alongside other prospects to send to Milwaukee for Peralta. This would help fill the biggest hole on New York's roster, which was their Achillies heel last season. As a result of the struggling pitching staff, the Mets whiffed on the postseason this year.

It doesn't seem like a trade is close to coming together at this moment, but the talks could quickly heat up at any moment. The idea makes perfect sense.

