Mets Gaining Steam As Trade Fit For Brewers' $15 Million Ace

The Milwaukee Brewers are facing a very tough decision this year. They have a lot of talent on their roster, which puts them in a good spot to make a World Series run next year, but Freddy Peralta's contract expires at the end of the season. In similar circumstances, the Brewers have opted to trade their stars in the past.

As a result, Peralta's trade market is heating up.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel recently discussed Peralta's potential trade sweepstakes and listed the New York Mets as a potential fit for the star.

Mets would be the perfect landing spot for Freddy Peralta

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning of the National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers October 14, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Though many expected a Peralta trade soon after Brandon Woodruff accepted the qualifying offer, the Brewers aren't approaching the winter focused on dealing their top starter," They wrote. "If they get blown away by an offer, they won't hesitate, but for now, the plan is to enter the year with Woodruff, Peralta, Jacob Misiorowski and Quinn Priester anchoring their rotation.

"Peralta is going into the last season of his extension, making $8 million this year. He is drawing interest despite having just one year left on his deal because he's a No. 2 starter and has averaged a 3.30 ERA and just under 150 innings per season since 2021, while clearing 165 innings each of the past three seasons. He relies on his fastball in an era where that isn't en vogue, but it works due to his combination of command and a low release created by extension and a lower slot. His changeup is a plus pitch, and his breaking stuff is good enough to be effective against right-handed hitters."

The Mets are the perfect landing spot for Peralta for a few reasons.

First of all, the Mets are seemingly desperate to add to their roster. They added in a big way last offseason, but they still whiffed on the postseason this year. That kind of performance is seemingly unacceptable in Queens.

Peralta would also fill the biggest hole on the Mets' roster. The starting rotation was a huge weak point last year and the Mets need to address it with multiple top arms. Acquiring an affordable ace like Peralta would save enough money to make a splash in free agency, too.

The idea makes perfect sense. While the Brewers don't seem to want to trade him right now, they're likely softening their stance on the idea already.

