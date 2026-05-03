Brewers' Quinn Priester's Latest Rehab Start Could Not Have Gone Worse

The Milwaukee Brewers are starting to play better baseball lately after a slow start to the 2026 season. The team is still a force to be reckoned with in the National League Central, even after trading away Freddy Peralta.

They are a couple of starters down at the moment. Brandon Woodruff left his start on Thursday after a dramatic velocity drop, and Quinn Priester is still recovering from an injury.

Priester, who was acquired last season from the Boston Red Sox, made a rehab start on Friday night as he continues to try and work his way back. However, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, the start went about as bad as humanly possible.

"Quinn Priester's rehab start (Friday) night began like this: Four-pitch walk, stolen base, fielder’s choice with no out recorded, wild pitch, run-scoring groundout, two-run homer," McCalvy posted on X.

Priester misses the mark in rehab start

Oct 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Quinn Priester (46) throws during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Priester lasted just two innings in his rehab start, allowing five earned runs on seven hits, walking two batters and recording to just one strikeout. In the end, he threw only 37 of his 62 pitches for strikes, which is certainly concerning.

After being traded over from Boston last year, Priester won 13 games and posted a 3.32 ERA in 24 starts and five relief appearances. He also pitched 157 1/3 innings in his first year with Milwaukee.

Getting him back in the rotation will be huge for the Brewers, but they need to make sure that he hits the mark in his rehab starts. His most recent start certainly didn't do him any favors, and it's something that the Brewers are going to want to keep an eye on before they activate him from the injured list. It will be important to make sure that he is fully healthy before making his return.

Once he does return, the Brewers' rotation should be in much better shape, which could lead to them fighting their way back to the top of the NL Central. Unfortunately for them, the division is a tight race, and every team in the division has a winning record, so even with Priester healthy, it's going to be hard for them to climb back to the top.

The Brewers' rotation has taken some hits lately, but if Priester can get healthy, they will be in much better shape as the rest of the 2026 season unfolds.