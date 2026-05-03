Brewers Star Jackson Chourio Exits Rehab Game After Foul Ball

The Milwaukee Brewers got another scare on Saturday.

On the bright side, the Brewers won their third straight game on Saturday by taking down the Washington Nationals, 4-1. Things have been optimistic around the organization this past week with Milwaukee inching closer to full strength. Both Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn have been down in Triple-A Nashville on a minor league rehab assignment with the expectation being that they would be ready to go this upcoming week against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Right now, the jury is out, though. Chourio fouled a ball off his foot on Saturday night and was removed from the Nashville contest for "precautionary" reasons.

Alarming moment as Jackson Chourio fouls one off his foot during rehab in Nashville. He remained in the game, but walked back to the dugout still hobbled after the at-bat. pic.twitter.com/YC1TLSfa1q — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) May 3, 2026

Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on X that he was removed for the "precautionary" reasons.

"Jackson Chourio was removed from tonight's game for precautionary reasons, the Brewers say," Hogg wrote.

Chourio hasn't appeared in a big league game yet this season. The young outfielder suffered a fracture in his hand during the World Baseball Classic that has kept him out of action so far this season.

The Brewers Star Was Removed From Saturday's Triple-A Contest

Apr 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) looks on prior to the game against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

When Chourio is healthy and at his best, he's a star. In 2025, he slashed .270/.308/.463 with a .770 OPS, 21 homers, 78 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 30 walks, 35 doubles, four triples and 88 runs scored in 131 games played.

While the Brewers have been good so far this season, they will not be able to unlock their full potential until they get their 22-year-old budding star back. Milwaukee is 18-14. The club has not only stayed afloat, but has stayed competitive in the division. Milwaukee is in striking distance, but needs Chourio to really get over the top.

The fact that Hogg specifically noted he was removed for "precautionary" reasons is at least hopeful. It does raise questions and alarm bells for Chourio when he comes to the idea of potentially returning to the majors next week. Now, we wait.

Chourio fouled the ball with his foot in the third inning. Hopefully, more information surfaces as soon as Saturday night. Regardless, we will learn more in the next few days. As more information is provided, it will be shared here. The best-case scenario would be Chourio simply being alright and ready to play again in the coming days. The worst-case scenario would be another injury that causes him to miss more time.