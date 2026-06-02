Brewers Red-Hot Pitching Prospect Needs to Be Promoted

The Milwaukee Brewers have a reliever down in Triple-A who could help the club out in the majors very soon.

Milwaukee has one of the best overall bullpens in baseball. In fact, right now, the Brewers have the sixth-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.18. That's certainly good enough for a club to make a run in the playoffs and it should get even better soon. Milwaukee has the firepower to go out and make a move, but it arguably has an internal solution that will take this bullpen to a higher level already down in Triple-A in Craig Yoho.

Brewers fans saw him for a brief period in 2025. He made eight appearances in the majors and had a 7.27 ERA in 8 2/3 innings pitched. It was pretty much the only time he has struggled throughout his professional career to this point. His professional career began in 2024 and he logged a 0.94 ERA in 48 appearances and made it all the way up to Triple-A. In 2025, he pitched in 43 games in Triple-A and had a 0.94 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched. So far in 2026, he has pitched in 15 games in Triple-A and has a 1.06 ERA. He looks ready to return to the majors. He's impressing and he actually was called the club's "hottest pitching prospect" by MLB.com's Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra and Jonathan Mayo in May.

The Brewers Should Promote Craig Yoho

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Craig Yoho poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Brewers: Craig Yoho, RHP (No. 28)," Callis, Dykstra, and Mayo wrote. "Yoho’s season debut with Triple-A Nashville was delayed until April 19 due to a right calf strain, but he’s looked like his vintage dominant self out of the Sounds' bullpen since then with a 2.08 ERA, an 0.69 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings. He’s once again relying heavily on his plus-plus changeup, an upper-70s option with a ton of armside run and sharp drop. International League batters have whiffed on 54.8 percent of their swings against Yoho’s cambio to begin 2026."

Yoho arguably is a long-term piece in the making for this Brewers bullpen. Last year, he was talked about as a potential Devin Williams replacement option, but he didn't come out of the gate hot in the majors.

Now, a year later, he's looking like a star again. Plus, he's 26 years old. The Brewers should promote him as fast as possible. Right when they do, this bullpen is going to get even better.