Brewers–Red Sox Caleb Durbin Deal Already Looks One-Sided

The Milwaukee Brewers have shown in recent memory that they know how to find value in a trade.

Milwaukee clearly would rather be one year early on a deal, than one year late. We've seen that numerous times when it has come to big-name stars approaching free agency. Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader, Devin Williams and Freddy Peralta are the most recent examples of this trend. The Brewers clearly have confidence in their farm system and their ability to develop guys to the point where they can replace stars on their way out the door.

This past offseason, there were rumors flying around all over the place about the idea of the Brewers trading Peralta away. This wasn't shocking. Peralta will be a free agent after the 2026 season ends, so, it was his time to go. But Milwaukee made another deal that was a bit surprising at the time and didn't fit the trend as much. That was, of course, the deal to send Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox in a package that brought Kyle Harrison, David Hamilton and Shane Drohan to the organization.

The Brewers Certainly Made A Good Move

Apr 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) delivers pitch against Washington Nationals in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Durbin was great in Milwaukee in 2025 as a rookie after being acquired by the organization in the deal to send Williams to the New York Yankees. He played in 136 games in Milwaukee and slashed .256/.334/.387 with a .721 OPS. On top of this, he hit 11 homers, drove in 53 runs, stole 18 bases and scored 60 runs en route to a third-place finish for the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

The Brewers sold high and brought Harrison to town, who has a 3.06 ERA in four starts. Harrison has front-of-the-rotation stuff and is just 24 years old. He is under team control through the 2030 season. David Hamilton has been solid for Milwaukee as well with a .240/.377/.240 slash line and five steals in 17 games.

On the other hand, Durbin has mightily struggled over with the Red Sox. Durbin has played in 21 games and is slashing .155/.250/.225 with a brutal .475 OPS. Durbin hasn't hit a home run yet this season and has seven RBIs, zero stolen bases, seven walks, and five doubles. He also has two errors on the season so far. For the Brewers, they look like they made a phenomenal move bringing in a potentially elite starter while trading away an infielder who has come back down to earth so far this season.

Durbin was a fan favorite in Milwaukee in 2025, but the the front office made the right call.