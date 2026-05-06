Brewers Release 24-Year-Old Outfield Prospect





They're not always the most visible decisions Major League Baseball organizations have to make, but releasing struggling prospects still have to be some of the toughest.

The Milwaukee Brewers made some waves this week when they released right-handed pitcher Jacob Waguespack, who was off to a good start to the season with Triple-A Nashville. But another prospect -- Double-A outfielder Kay-Lan Nicasia -- likely wasn't as surprised by his own release.

According to the official transactions log, the Brewers released Nicasia on Monday, following a start to the year in which he barely played for the Biloxi Shuckers. When he did get into games, he was struggling at an extreme rate.

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Kay-Lan Nicasia's six-year run in Brewers stint ends

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers’ Kay-Lan Nicasia (5) against the Quad Cities River Bandits during their baseball game Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The Timber Rattlers defeated the River Bandits 7-6. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A 16th-round pick in 2021 from Champagnat High School in Hialeah, Fla., Nicasia had some solid offensive seasons sprinkled into his minor-league career. His best was probably the 43-game stint he had in the Arizona Complex League in 2022, followed by his 29-game campaign in the High-A Carolina League in 2024.

All told, however, Nicasia's offensive numbers were underwhelming, particularly in the contact department. He hit just .197, though that came with a .317 on-base percentage, and struck out 319 times in 268 games. He also hit 22 home runs and stole 56 bases.

Nicasia was angling to become just the 12th player in major league history who was born in the Netherlands. He moved to Curacao with his parents, who were both from that Dutch-governed island nation, at just four months old, and later moved to Florida to attend high school.

After batting just .083 with 19 strikeouts in his 36 at-bats in Double-A this season, his first taste of the upper minors, Nicasia met his end in the Milwaukee system. The Brewers decided there wasn't enough playing time to try and let the 24-year-old figure out his issues at the plate.

The journey to the majors is never easy for minor-leaguers who get released, but we'll see if Nicasia can find another professional opportunity that keeps that unlikely possibility alive.