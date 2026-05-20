Brewers Running Out of Reasons to Hold Jesús Made in Double-A

There is a real argument that Major League Baseball's No. 1 prospect, Jesús Made, should be promoted to Triple-A.

Right now, the Milwaukee Brewers' top prospect is down in Double-A and he just keeps finding different ways to impress. Made recently moved into the top spot in the league's prospect rankings after Konnor Griffin graduated from prospect status. He made headlines shortly afterward after smacking two homers against the Montgomery Biscuits at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium, including one into the parking lot.

How did Jesús Made respond after becoming baseball's top prospect? He took aim at the parking lot for his 5th homer of the year 😳💪pic.twitter.com/qqutkLA1P9 — MLB (@MLB) May 18, 2026

Made's hot streak continued on Tuesday as the 19-year-old went 2-for-5 with his biggest hit of the day being a walk-off winner for Double-A Biloxi.

What can't this kid do? He has played in 38 games so far this season and is slashing .269/.344/.444 with a .788 OPS, five homers, 26 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, 19 walks, seven doubles, three triples and 28 runs scored.

He has shown that he can have success against Double-A pitching. Arguably, he should be promoted to Triple-A in the near future. Right now, the Brewers have an offense issue in the majors on the left side of the infield. The Brewers aren't getting a lot of offense from Joey Ortiz at shortstop or the combination of David Hamilton and Luis Rengifo at third base. The Brewers have Cooper Pratt and Jett Williams in Triple-A right now and both should be on their way to the majors soon. The second either is promoted, Made should be on his way to Triple-A.

He has gotten most of his playing time this season at shortstop, although he can play all over the infield. Pratt arguably is the closest to the majors right now between him and Williams. If the Brewers promote Pratt to replace Ortiz as the everyday shortstop, that would open up the everyday shortstop job for Made in Triple-A.

The idea almost makes too much sense.

Made has played in just 38 games so far this season but he has done enough. This kid is the real deal and is the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball for a reason. Milwaukee's future is bright and Made is a big reason why. There's a very real chance we see him in the majors in 2027, or potentially even by the end of the 2026 season. The 2027 season seems much more likely, but Made has outperformed all expectations so far. It's time to promote him to Triple-A.