Parking Lot Homer? Brewers No. 1 Prospect Jesús Made Flashes Ridiculous Pop

There's a lot of excitement around the Milwaukee Brewers in the big leagues right now and potentially even more down in the minors when it comes to No. 1 overall prospect Jesús Made.

Made recently was named the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball after Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates graduated from prospect status. Made was named baseball's No. 1 prospect on May 13. Since then, he has been tearing the cover off the ball. Over the last three games, Made has gone 5-for-15 (.333) with two homers, five RBIs, two doubles, two runs scored, one walk and two stolen bases for Double-A Biloxi.

Made has been impressive, to say the least. The numbers on the page look good, but don't tell the entire story. Both of Made's homers came on Saturday, including a monster blast into a parking lot out of the stadium on the road against the Montgomery Biscuits at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium.

The Brewers No. 1 Prospect Has Star Potential

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesus Made poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How did Jesús Made respond after becoming baseball's top prospect? He took aim at the parking lot for his 5th homer of the year 😳💪pic.twitter.com/qqutkLA1P9 — MLB (@MLB) May 18, 2026

It was Made's first multi-homer game of his professional career to this point. On top of this, he became the fifth Southern League player under the age of 20 since 2005 to hit multiple homers, per MLB.com's Allison Mast.

"Made became just the fifth Southern League player under the age of 20 since 2005 to post a multihomer game. And he's in good company. He joined a who's who list of former top prospects in Delmon Young, Justin Upton, Giancarlo Stanton and fittingly, Jackson Chourio," Mast wrote.

Made is just 19 years old and yet he's just two steps away from the big leagues and is playing well enough to be in consideration for a promotion to Triple-A, at least, this season. He has played in 37 games in Double-A this season and is slashing .265/.343/.445 with a .788 OPS, five homers, 25 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, 19 walks, seven doubles, three triples, and 28 runs scored. Made does a lot of everything and didn't turn 19 years old until May 8.

Brewers fans should be very excited about the team up in the majors right now. They're starting to get healthier and arguably should be able to make a run this season, if they can stay healthy. That's easier said than done with all of the injuries for the club this season, but still. If the Brewers are healthy, there are few teams better all-around.

This team is only going to get better. Made may not make his big league debut in 2026, but his time will come soon enough, potentially even in 2027. The idea of a long-term lineup with Chourio and Made both in it should make fans very excited.