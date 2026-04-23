Brewers Set to Join MLB History in the Worst Way Possible

The Milwaukee Brewers have consistently been one of the better teams in baseball for the last few seasons. They've built up the best farm system in baseball, which has allowed them to win while building more talent for the future in the minor leagues. Not every contending team can say this. It hasn't completely paid off for the Brewers to this point, as they haven't won a World Series.

But the success is sustainable. They're competitive every year, including this season.

Coming into Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers, the Brewers are 13-10. But that record is at risk because the Brewers matchup with Tigers ace and back-to-back American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

Tarik Skubal has dominated the Brewers

Apr 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Brewers haven't found much success against Skubal. They didn't face him during the early stages of his career when he was still developing and battling injuries. Their first matchup against the Tigers' ace came in 2024.

Skubal tossed 6 2/3 innings while allowing five hits, one run, and two walks against the Brewers. He struck out 10 batters on his way to his eighth win of the season. Detroit won the game 10-2.

In 2025, Skubal was even better against the Brewers, tossing seven shutout innings while allowing four hits, no walks, and recording nine strikeouts. Again, the Tigers won in dominant fashion. The Brewers will see him again on Thursday.

To make matters worse, the Brewers will travel back home after Thursday's game to host the Pittsburgh Pirates. On the mound for the Pirates on Friday night will be reigning National League Cy Young winner Paul Skenes.

Brewers have had some success against Paul Skenes

Sep 7, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) walks in the outfield before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This set of two games marks the second time in MLB history that a team has had to face both reigning Cy Young winners in back-to-back games.

The Brewers have found much more success against Skenes than they have Skubal.

Against Skenes, the Brewers have recorded 14 hits, seven walks, two home runs, and nine earned runs across 21 innings. In fact, they tagged him for four runs in four innings in each of his two starts against them last season.

Either way, this is a nightmare situation for the Brewers. Facing one Cy Young winner is tough enough. Facing them both on back-to-back days is nightmare fuel for any hitter.

To make matters worse, these two are the best two pitchers in baseball, and it's not relatively close.