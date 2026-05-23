Brewers Should Strike Early on Potential Top Trade Target

The Milwaukee Brewers are firing on all cylinders right now and should be in the market to add even more to this already red-hot club.

Milwaukee has won four straight, including three games over the Chicago Cubs and one over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. The Brewers have gone from last place in the National League Central, to holding a 2 1/2-game lead in first place in just a few weeks. This aligns with the club getting healthier with Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn, and Christian Yelich all returning. Naturally, the offense getting better has helped Milwaukee to catapult up the standings.

Now, the Brewers have the second-best record in the National League, based on winning percentage, at 30-18 (.625 winning percentage). The Atlanta Braves are in first place in the National League at 36-16 (.692 winning percentage). The Dodgers are in third place at 31-20 (.608 winning percentage).

Milwaukee Needs To Add

May 19, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) hits a two run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

This should be a scary scene for opposing teams. Milwaukee just started getting hot a couple of weeks ago. If the club can keep up this pace, it can be better than they were last year when it set the franchise record with 97 wins.

This team is young and should be invested in. We already made the case for Milwaukee to go out and try to acquire Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers. Beyond Skubal, the other guy the Brewers should be all over is Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros.

Isaac Paredes-Brewers Mock Trade

May 19, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) celebrates hitting a two run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Brewers Receive: INF Isaac Paredes

Astros Receive: RHP Bishop Letson (Brewers' No. 8 prospect), LHP Robert Gasser (Brewers' No. 15 prospect)

Breakdown: For the Brewers, Paredes would be a near-perfect addition. He's just 27 years old and is under team control for one more season. He's a two-time All-Star and a right-handed bat with power. So far this season, he is slashing .244/.335/.375 with a .710 OPS, five homers and 20 RBIs. He can also play all over the infield, but Milwaukee could plop him at third base. Then, there isn't long-term money attached. Soon enough, the club will be able to turn to Jesús Made, Luis Peña, or Andrew Fischer.

In this mock trade, Milwaukee would send two intriguing hurlers to a team that has the worst pitching in baseball. Gasser could be in the Astros' rotation right now. Letson could be up there as soon as the 2027 season. If this deal doesn't work, then throw in a third prospect in the lower levels of the minors and call it a day.