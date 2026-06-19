Brewers Should Swipe .268-Hitting Veteran Fresh Off Dodgers Exit

The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that knows how to find diamonds in the rough.

If you look at the roster right now, you'll see a handful of guys who fit this description. Jake Bauers, Andrew Vaughn, Kyle Harrison, and Quinn Priester are four examples that spring to mind right away. Priester unfortunately won't pitch this season, but he was a steal last year. Bauers, Vaughn, and Harrison are all playing at an elite level for Milwaukee right now, despite being castoffs for other teams at points in their careers.

Milwaukee knows how to find value. Right now, there's a guy out there worth a look who could fit that description as well. The Los Angeles Dodgers designated former All-Star Santiago Espinal for assignment and he elected free agency from the organization in the aftermath.

The Brewers Should Make A Move

May 30, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Santiago Espinal (21) throws a ball to first base for an out during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Espinal is someone worth a look for a bench spot for Milwaukee. Before the Dodgers designated him for assignment, Espinal was slashing .268/.276/.375 with a .651 OPS, one homer and seven RBIs in 36 games played. He also can play all over the field and has experience at first base, second base, shortstop, third base, left field and right field throughout his career to this point.

Right now, Blake Perkins has one of the Brewers' bench spots, but he is slashing .141/.239/.244 with a .482 OPS in 44 games played. If he were to be sent down to the minors, or let go in general, Espinal is someone who could seamlessly fit into a bench role with the team and provide depth all over the place. It's not as if the Brewers need to do anything crazy. Milwaukee is in first place and has had the best overall offense in baseball throughout the month of June. But if the club could add another right-handed bat with upside to the bench in place of Perkins, that would just give the team even more upside.

Espinal was having a solid season over with Los Angeles before getting the boot and being designated for assignment. At the the end of the day, it was more because of the volume of talent that Los Angeles has, rather than a knock on the former All-Star. Milwaukee should take advantage of that and make a move as fast as possible before another team could. You can never have enough big league depth with upside on a club.