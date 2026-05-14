Brewers Silver Lining as Christian Yelich Misses 2nd Straight Game

The Milwaukee Brewers will face off against the San Diego Padres on Thursday afternoon and won't have Christian Yelich in the lineup for the second straight day.

When Milwaukee shared its lineup on social media on Thursday afternoon, the most notable absence was Yelich, of course.

Yelich returned to the lineup on Tuesday after being activated off the Injured List. Yelich was dealing with an adductor strain, that knocked him out of action for a month. The three-time All-Star followed up by missing Wednesday's contest against the San Diego Padres, though. Before the game on Wednesday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy shared that Yelich was dealing with a sore back and the club was taking a precaution to make sure that he was alright.

The Brewers Star Will Miss His Second Straight Game

Mar 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Obviously, any time you hear about any back pain with Yelich it is concerning. He has had multiple serious back injuries throughout his career already. While this is the case, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy wrote on X that the Brewers are "optimistic" they got out ahead of anything serious.

"With the quick turnaround, Pat Murphy did not have a media availability this morning, so he will address Christian Yelich's continued absence after the game. Yelich and the Brewers have plenty of experience with his back, and they still feel optimistic they are ahead of this one," McCalvy wrote.

With a day game on Thursday, it's not the most shocking thing in the world that the club gave Yelich another day. There should be more information about Yelich after the contest on Thursday. After facing off against the Padres, Milwaukee will kick off a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on the road on Friday night. If Yelich misses any time during the Twins series, it will raise the alarm bells a bit more, but as of right now, it does seem precautionary.

Again, Yelich has dealt with some serious back problems. His 2024 season ended early due to a back injury that required surgery. When it comes to the back, there's simply no reason for a risk with Yelich. The Brewers showed with Yelich, Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn all out that they could still win games at a high rate. Chourio and Vaughn are back in the mix. Milwaukee should be just fine, even with another day off for Yelich. The Brewers are going to be alright and just need him to get to 100 percent.