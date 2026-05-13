Brewers Provide Worrying News on Christian Yelich's Injury Status

The Milwaukee Brewers aren't going to have slugger Christian Yelich in the lineup on Wednesday night when they face off against the San Diego Padres.

Yelich was activated off the Injured List on Tuesday and made his big return to the lineup for the first time since April 12. Yelich was on the Injured List due to an adductor strain. Yelich certainly didn't ease in. He didn't have a minor league rehab assignment or anything of that nature. He was thrown right back into the fire and came away a bit sore afterward.

The former Most Valuable Player isn't going to be in the lineup on Wednesday due to some back soreness. Before the game, Brewers manager Pat Murphy announced the news and made it clear that he's going to take every precaution to make sure that Yelich is alright before he's back in the lineup, despite the fact that he wanted to play on Wednesday.

Christian Yelich Won't Play On Wednesday Night

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) warms up in the team's new City Connect uniform before game against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"His back was a little sore," Murphy said, as transcribed by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. "He wants to play, but I'm not going to get into this, especially when it deals with his back, because he's had this. Just going to let it calm down, and not going to listen to him on this one. I'm going to take every precaution I can."

Yelich has notably dealt with some back trouble throughout his run in Milwaukee. Over the years, he's had various back injuries. Most recently, he had back surgery in 2024 that ended his season early. In 2025, he was able to stay relatively healthy for the majority of the season. He played in 150 games last season. In 2024, he played in just 73 games. So, any time you hear about an issue with Yelich's back, it's not what you want to hear. It's always a bit concerning. But the Brewers are doing the right thing.

It's positive that Yelich felt well enough to want to play, but it was even better than Murphy didn't take the risk. One game on May 13 isn't worth putting the veteran at risk of another long-term back injury. Milwaukee needs him at his best if it is going to make a run this season. There's no reason to risk any further back injury right now. If he's able to return to the lineup on Thursday, great. If it takes a few days, great. As long as he's fully ready to go when he's next in the lineup.