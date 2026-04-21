Brewers Star Jackson Chourio is One Step Closer to Big League Return

The Milwaukee Brewers have fought injuries this season, yet they're still 12-9 after 21 games to begin the season. Christian Yelich recently went down with an injury. Quinn Priester has yet to debut. Andrew Vaughn has been out, but the Brewers haven't missed his production because of the emergence of Gary Sanchez and Jake Bauers. Jackson Chourio has also missed the entire season with an injury he suffered during the World Baseball Classic.

On Tuesday, Brewers reporter Adam McCalvy announced that Chourio would take the next step in his injury recovery.

"Barring a setback today, Brewers OF Jackson Chourio will begin hitting on the field tomorrow for the first time since landing on the IL on Opening Day," McCalvy wrote in a post to X on Tuesday.

The fact that Chourio is back hitting on the field is a good sign for the Brewers. He's been one of their more valuable players over the last few years. With the Brewers trading offensive pieces like Caleb Durbin and Isaac Collins during the offseason, they need Chourio's production at the top of the lineup.

Brewers desperately need Jackson Chourio back in Milwaukee

Apr 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio (11) looks on from the dugout against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Sal Frelick and Brandon Lockridge have both struggled at the plate this season. Neither has an OPS+ over 100. Frelick has a negative WAR, while Lockridge has a 0.0 WAR.

Chourio was a star in his rookie season, posting a 3.9 WAR by slashing .275/.327/.464 with an OPS+ of 118, 21 home runs, and 22 stolen bases. He was also an excellent defender, which allowed him to receive MVP votes and finish third place in National League Rookie of the Year voting. Chourio only trailed Paul Skenes and Jackson Merrill, both of whom had generational rookie campaigns.

Last season, Chourio wasn't as good, but he was still one of the better young outfielders in the league. During his age-21 season, Chourio slashed .270/.308/.463 with 21 home runs and 21 stolen bases.

The fact that the young outfielder is still only 22 years old means he's still growing. He's posted back-to-back 20/20 seasons to open his career, which could be his floor at this point. There's a chance he could still reach that milestone this season if he can return sooner rather than later.