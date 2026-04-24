Brewers Star Prospect Jesús Made Is Dominating Double-A

It is just April 24, but the Milwaukee Brewers should be thinking about a promotion for No. 1 prospect Jesús Made.

He's just 18 years old, but he should be up in Triple-A in the near future. So far this season, Made has played in 18 games for Double-A Biloxi and has dominated opponents. Made is slashing .338/.449/.554 with two homers, 13 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 15 walks, four doubles, three triples and 18 runs scored. Last year, Made played in 115 games across Class-A, High-A, and Double-A and slashed .285/.379/.413 with six homers, 61 RBIs, 47 stolen bases, 67 walks, 28 doubles, six triples and 81 runs scored.

If Made could keep up the pace he has started the 2026 season with and play 115 total games like last year, he would be on a pace to hit 12 homers, drive in 83 runs, steal 70 bases, walk 95 times, hit 25 doubles, hit 19 triples and score 115 runs.

The Brewers Phenom Deserves A Promotion To Triple-A

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesus Made poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At this point, Made is playing so well that it's hard to believe Double-A pitching will slow him down. That's part of the reason why he should be promoted to Triple-A. While he's young, clearly he's talented and looks like a game-changing talent. Right now, he's the No. 3 prospect in baseball, per MLB.com. The two guys ahead of him are both in the majors right now with Konnor Griffin and the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Kevin McGonigle and the Detroit Tigers. Soon enough, these two will graduate from prospect status and therefore Made will move up to No. 1.

He's viewed this highly for a reason. Made is the real deal, or at least looks the part down in the minors. If he keeps playing like this, he should be up in Triple-A in the very near future. What else does he really have to show at the Double-A level? What he has shown so far this season is that Double-A pitching can't consistently get him out. So, he should be in Triple-A in the very near future.

Then, all eyes will be on the big leagues. Made will turn 19 years old on May 8. If the Brewers were to bring him up now to the majors, it would be a bit of a rush. The Brewers should promote Made to Triple-A and give him a few months there. If he's still playing at an elite level after a few months in Triple-A, then a late-season promotion should be in the cards. It all starts with Triple-A, though, and Milwaukee should make a move very soon.