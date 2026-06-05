Brewers Starters, Jacob Misiorowski Under Microscope At Coors Field

Coors Field is notorious for being one of the toughest places to pitch on the planet, and that's where the Milwaukee Brewers head this weekend.

Following a Thursday series finale in which they lost two reliable relievers to injury (DL Hall and Grant Anderson), the Brewers' starters will be under a ton of pressure to go deep into games this weekend. Or at the very least, to make it through five innings so the bullpen isn't completely taxed.

Facing a Colorado Rockies team that isn't terrible but definitely isn't good either, the Brewers have to hope these games aren't slugfests. The fact that all three starters they'll send to the mound will be getting their first tastes of Coors isn't the most promising sign, admittedly. The good news, however, is that one of those starters is Jacob Misiorowski.

Brewers start Sproat, Misiorowski, Drohan this weekend

May 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (23) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Brandon Sproat starts for the Brewers on Friday against Rockies righty Ryan Feltner. On Saturday, Misiorowski takes the hill opposite Tanner Gordon. And on Sunday, it's the battle of the lefties, with Milwaukee's Shane Drohan taking on Colorado veteran Kyle Freeland.

Out of everyone who has taken a regular turn in the Brewers' rotation so far this year, Sproat has been by far the most disappointing. With a 1-4 record and 6.24 ERA, the rookie is looking to make sure he's not out of a starting job by the All-Star break. He's given up 10 home runs in 49 innings and has to hope that total doesn't climb.

Misiorowski's storyline is easy to tell. The 24-year-old flamethrower gave up one run in his six starts last month, leads Major League Baseball with 108 strikeouts entering Friday, and is looking to further his case for the Cy Young Award -- something Coors Field outings has derailed on several occasions for other pitchers, no doubt.

Finally, there's Drohan, who has been rock-solid out of the bullpen for the Brewers, but has only made two starts to this point. His first start was his major league debut in April, and his second came on Monday, when he went four innings and gave up two runs to the San Francisco Giants.