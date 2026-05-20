Brewers Suddenly Have a Legit Weapon in Jake Bauers

The Milwaukee Brewers certainly can't ask for much more out of slugger Jake Bauers right now.

Bauers played in 85 games for the Brewers last season and slashed .235/.353/.399 with a .752 OPS, seven homers and 28 RBIs. That's a solid bench bat, but not crazy in the grand scheme of things when it comes to the everyday starting lineup.

This season, opportunities popped up as others landed on the Injured List and he certainly has made the most of his chance. So far this season, he has played in 40 games and is slashing .292/.363/.507 with an .869 OPS, seven homers and 28 RBIs. That's not a typo by any means. Bauers has played in just 40 games so far and is already putting up the type of numbers he was able to do last year in double the amount of games.

It almost feels like when Andrew Vaughn came over last season in the trade with the Chicago White Sox. At the time, Vaughn was struggling as a member of the White Sox organization and they gave him away for Aaron Civale. When Rhys Hoskins got hurt and Vaughn got a shot in the majors, he looked like a completely different player. He slashed .308/.375/.493 with an .869 OPS, nine homers, and 46 RBIs in 64 games played.

The Brewers Have A Major Bright Spot In Jake Bauers

May 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jake Bauers (9) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Right now, Bauers looks like the 2026 version of Vaughn. He was given an extended opportunity as injuries popped up and he has looked like a budding star.

This is just another example of what the Brewers do. There's a next man up mentality in Milwaukee and the Brewers simply play the game the right way. Regardless of injuries, the Brewers find guys to step up and help the organization out.

This year, the Brewers were without the services of Vaughn, Jackson Chourio, and Christian Yelich all at the same time. In the meantime, Bauers stepped up and earned an everyday opportunity with this organization. Whether that means consistently in the outfield, or mixing in as designated hitter, at first base and in the outfield, the Brewers need his bat in the lineup.

The Brewers are at the top of the league from a pitching standpoint and the offense has been up there as well since the trio returned. Those three, plus Bauers, Brice Turang, and William Contreras, have the makings of a contender, to say the least.