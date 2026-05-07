Brewers Hitting Jackpot With Jackson Chourio's Return to the Lineup

The Milwaukee Brewers have had Jackson Chourio active for two games so far this season and he didn't waste any time making team history.

Chourio went 4-for-4 with a walk in his first game of the season and followed up by going 2-for-5 on Wednesday afternoon as the Brewers took down the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-2. Chourio has two games under his belt and already has six base hits. MLB's Sarah Langs shared on X on Wednesday that the young outfielder now has the second-most hits in franchise history across a player's first two games of a season.

"Jackson Chourio's six hits across his first two games of the season are second-most in franchise history behind Cecil Cooper’s seven hits in his first two games of 1982," Langs wrote on X.

Brewers Fans Should Be Excited

Apr 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio (11) looks on from the dugout against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

When Chourio is healthy, he's a game-changer and is still just 22 years old, despite the fact that he is in his third big league season. Last season, Chourio played in 131 games and slashed .270/.308/.463 with a .770 OPS, 21 homers, 78 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 30 walks, 35 doubles and four triples.

Chourio is 6-for-9 so far this season with a walk, three doubles, and one RBI.

With the win, the Brewers are now 19-16 on the season. Chourio and Andrew Vaughn have already shown what they can do after returning from the Injured List. Milwaukee is seemingly just a few weeks away from getting Christian Yelich back into the mix as well. Milwaukee hasn't been tearing through the field so far this season, but it's about to get even better. The Brewers won 97 games last season despite the fact that they were 17-18 through 35 games. Milwaukee is actually two games better already this season and just got its young superstar back on the field.

While Chourio has played in just two games so far this season, he has looked like he was healthy all season and is in mid-season form. If you're a Milwaukee fan, you should be very excited right now. The Brewers are going to be contenders once again this season.

The start to the season hasn't been great, but Milwaukee hasn't been even close to full strength. The club is inching closer to that and we've already seen what that means. Chourio is a spark plug and already has electrified the lineup and he's played just two games.