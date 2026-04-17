Brewers Superstar Prospect Could Be Next to Sign Pre-Debut Contract Extension

The Milwaukee Brewers have never been afraid to commit to their young talent. In fact, given how much smaller their market and payroll are compared to the big market teams, it's the only way for the Brewers to retain their star players beyond arbitration.

A few years ago, the Brewers agreed to a contract extension with Jackson Chourio before he made it up to the big leagues. That deal has worked out fairly well, as Chourio has been one of Milwaukee's best players. This offseason, the Brewers took another gamble and opted to sign prospect Cooper Pratt to a massive contract extension before his big league debut. Pratt is one of their best prospects. He's a glove-first infielder with potential to be a solid bat-to-ball hitter.

CBS Sports' Mike Axisa recently listed Brewers top prospect Jesus Made as one of the top candidates to receive the next big contract extension this season.

Jesus Made could make sense as a pre-debut extension candidate

Feb 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesus Made sits in the dugout against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Milwaukee has already given out two pre-debut extensions (Chourio and Pratt). We shouldn't rule out another. Made is in that 'best prospect still in the minors' conversation with De Vries, and he's off to a .353/.476/.529 start as an 18 year old in Double-A this season," Axisa wrote. "The Brewers are once again one of the best teams in baseball, though the left side of the infield is lacking. A pre-debut extension could expedite Made's arrival the way it did Chourio's, and also keep him tied to the Brewers long-term as the franchise seeks its first World Series title."

Made is the Brewers' top prospect for a reason. He slashed .331/.458/.554 in 2024 during his first year with the Brewers organization. Last season, he slashed .285/.379/.413 across three levels of the minor leagues. Through 12 games at the Double-A level, he's slashing .306/.424/.531 with two home runs, two triples, a double, and six stolen bases.

Made is a legit five-tool prospect with the ability to be dominant in the big leagues. He's only 18 years old, which means if the Brewers want to sign him at all, it's going to have to be fairly soon. There's buzz that Made could fly through Double-A and Triple-A this season, potentially debuting in the big leagues as a teenager this season. If that happens, the odds of an extension are a lot lower. Signing him now would be a big risk, but Milwaukee has never been afraid to make these moves.