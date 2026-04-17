Brewers Swing No-Lose Trade With Diamondbacks for Junior Fernández

The Milwaukee Brewers have a new veteran depth piece down in the minors to help in the pitching department.

Milwaukee acquired veteran right-handed hurler Junior Fernández from the Arizona Diamondbacks, per the 29-year-old's official MLB.com profile. The deal was made on April 15 and the club assigned the righty to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

Who is Junior Fernández?

Jul 11, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Junior Fernandez (44) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Fernández began his professional baseball career as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014. He signed with the Cardinals as an international free agent and eventually made his big league debut in 2019. That season, he made 13 appearances in the majors and had a 5.40 ERA in 11 2/3 innings pitched in the big leagues. He was with the Cardinals' organization until he was designated for assignment by the club in 2022. Then, he landed in the National League Central with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Overall, he made 47 appearances with the Cardinals in the majors and had a 5.51 ERA. In 2022, he had the best season of his career in the majors, despite the fact that he got DFA'd. He had a 2.93 ERA in 13 appearances in the majors and then didn't allow an earned run in three appearances with the Pirates. He hasn't been in the majors since then, though. He has bounced around down in the minors with the Toronto Blue Jays, Washington Nationals, Kansas City Royals, New York Mets and most recently, the Diamondbacks, before coming to Milwaukee.

In his career to this point overall, he has a 5.17 ERA in 50 big league appearances and a 3.98 ERA in 269 appearances down in the minors.

The Brewers are getting a guy who most likely will spend the bulk of the season down in Triple-A. If he impresses or injuries pop up, the Brewers easily could promote him for a stint and he already has big league experience under his belt. Overall, this isn't a deal that is going to grab a lot of headlines, but it helps the organization as a whole.

Milwaukee has shown over and over again that it can develop pitching. Fernández is just 29 years old and clearly has been impressive in the past to the point that he earned promotions to the big leagues. He's a dice roll on a small-scale trade. If he works out and gets the call to the majors, great. If not, there's no harm down in the minors.