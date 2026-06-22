Brewers-Tarik Skubal Blockbuster Trade Buzz Won't Go Away

The Milwaukee Brewers are built to make some noise this season in the National League.

Milwaukee is 46-29 on the season so far and has the third-best record in the National League. The Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers are tied for the top spot in the National League, but the Braves are technically ahead right now based on winning percentage. The Braves are 48-28 (.632) and the Dodgers are 49-29 (.628).

Milwaukee does pretty much everything right. The Brewers have the third-best starting rotation ERA at 3.25. The Brewers have the ninth-best bullpen ERA in the league at 3.55. The Brewers have had the best offense in June and are leading the league in batting average (.295), base hits (202), and runs (129). The Brewers also play excellent defense and recently promoted the slick-fielding Cooper Pratt to take over at shortstop. Also, Brandon Woodruff is expected to return this week for Milwaukee. All of this is to say that Milwaukee is in an incredible place right now with room for improvement.

The Brewers Continue To Be Floated For Tarik Skubal

Jun 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

On Monday, FanSided's Robert Murray shared a column highlighting the "best fit" for contending teams and the "top trade chip" for potential sellers. For Milwaukee, Murray's answer shouldn't surprise anyone with all of the other noise out there: Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers.

"Milwaukee Brewers," Murray wrote. "Best fit: Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers. This feels like the year the Brewers should go for it. They have once again exceeded expectations, have an awesome 1-2 punch in Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison, and are a threat in the National League. Add another high-end starting pitcher to the mix and this is a team that is a legitimate World Series contender. Matt Arnold should seriously consider dipping into baseball’s best farm system to make it happen. After all, Milwaukee and team owner Mark Attanasio saw the impact CC Sabathia had in 2008."

With the sheer volume of speculation around Milwaukee and Skubal, the idea of the lefty being a fit for the Brewers has been talked about over and over again,

Again, this is a team that already has the third-best rotation ERA in baseball. Woodruff is going to return and should help get that mark even higher this week. Imagine if Milwaukee actually turned the speculation and buzz into reality? The thing about Milwaukee is that it has the best farm system in baseball. It's not crazy to think that it could package a few top prospects together and make a splash.

Skubal is worth it if the Brewers want to make a move.