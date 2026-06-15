Brewers Keep Getting Linked to Tarik Skubal for Good Reason

With each passing day, the idea of the Milwaukee Brewers making a run at Tarik Skubal makes more and more sense.

This is a topic that has been talked about across the baseball world over the last few weeks. If the Tigers make Skubal available, he will be the darling of the deadline and bring a haul back to Detroit. When it comes to the Brewers, they have the type of prospects that could get a deal done, if they saw fit. Skubal is going to be a free agent, so he would be a rental. But Milwaukee has the best farm system in baseball and could afford the cost of a deal prospect-wise.

Back in 2008, the Brewers got aggressive and made a move like this to go out and acquire CC Sabathia from Cleveland. That move helped to propel the Brewers to the playoffs. When Sabathia was honored and earned a spot on the Brewers’ Wall of Honor earlier in the season, Brewers owner Mark Attanasio said that the big lefty "single-handedly changed the culture of this organization." If the Brewers were to go out and get Skuball, he could do the same and help this team make a very deep playoff run.

The Brewers Need To Get Bold

Scenes from Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal's rehab start with the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday, June 7, at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. | Lenny Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The perception around the league is that a deal certainly could make sense. For example, MLB.com's

Travis Sawchik had the Brewers among seven potential landing spots for Skubal. He had the Brewers at No. 3, behind just the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.

"In the case of the Brewers, they also have the motivation of being a small-market team with fewer resources to fall back on year after year, allowing them less margin for error," Sawchik wrote. "The iron is hot should they choose to strike it.

"They are one of five clubs to have never won a World Series, and have made only one World Series appearance in club history (1982). A Skubal-Jacob Misiorowski combination at the top of their rotation could change that.

When the speculation about Skubal began, the Brewers didn't necessarily need a starter. But that arguably is the case right now with all of the injuries piling up. Brandon Woodruff should be back in the next week or so. While this is positive, Quinn Priester is completely up in the air, Logan Henderson isn't expected back until July, and Coleman Crow recently landed on the Injured List as well.

At this point, it's not even just because Skubal is a superstar. But the Brewers are thin on arms in general. The Brewers should be looking to add one more starter and Skubal should be the guy.