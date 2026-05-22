Brewers' Top 3 Prospects Who Could Nab MLB Roster Spots Soon

The Milwaukee Brewers are rolling at the moment, but their roster will surely evolve as the season progresses.

Whether it's on the left side of the infield, on the pitching staff, or even in the outfield, the Brewers could take advantage of their highly regarded farm system to change up their roster throughout the course of this season. Three top prospects in particular stand out as potential impact guys relatively soon.

Appropriately, all three are current teammates with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, who have heated up at the plate in tandem with their major league affiliates. When will we see each arrive in the big leagues?

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Jett Williams - INF (MLB Pipeline No. 3 prospect)

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jett Williams is pictured before playing a spring training game on March 12, 2026. | Curt Hogg / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams might have had a shot to win an opening day roster spot had he not been injured early on in spring training. He shook of a slow April and has posted a 1.044 OPS in May, with 15 walks to go with 16 strikeouts.

Luis Rengifo is one of the worst qualified hitters in the majors in terms of OPS, so at some point in the near future, the speedy Williams could get the chance to take his third-base job.

Cooper Pratt - INF (No. 4)

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Cooper Pratt fields a ground ball during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Because he's the primary shortstop for Nashville, Pratt could be called up first if the Brewers want to challenge Joey Ortiz as the major league shortstop. And Ortiz has ceded some playing time to David Hamilton of late, so that would hardly constitute a surprise.

After receiving an eight-year, $50.75 million extension in April, Pratt has hit four home runs in May, though his batting average for the month still sits at just .219. Do the Brewers trust his offense enough now to throw him into the fire?

Luis Lara - OF (No. 5)

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara plays catch during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We'll go right on down the line to No. 5, because Lara has been tearing it up for the Sounds of late. He's hitting .395 with a .496 on-base percentage in May, and that on-base ability is just what the Brewers would be looking for from any prospect on the offensive side of the ball.

Yet another small-statured prospect at 5-foot-7, Lara has tremendous speed (17 stolen bases on the season) and could absolutely challenge Garrett Mitchell for the starting center field role in years to come, especially because defense is considered his most stable tool.