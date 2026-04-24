Brewers Top 3 Trade Candidates for the 2026 Season

The Milwaukee Brewers are never afraid to make a trade if the return is good enough on paper.

Milwaukee has proved this over and over again over the last few years, and yet it still finds ways to win games more than most. The Brewers have traded Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and Freddy Peralta over the last few years alone and are better for it. Those are just the big-name deals. Last year, the Brewers traded Nestor Cortes ahead of the trade deadline. This past offseason the Brewers traded Isaac Collins and Nick Mears to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Angel Zerpa. Overall, the Brewers are going to be active in the trade market. They are every year.

If that trend continues ahead of the trade deadline, who could be on the move? Here are three guys to watch for Milwaukee.

Trevor Megill

Apr 16, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Trevor Megill (29) delivers a pitch agaisnt he Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

This isn't to say the Brewers should trade Megill. They shouldn't, unless a team blows them away with an offer. Megill is 32 years old and is under team control in 2027 as well. He has an 8.00 ERA so far this season, but he has four straight scoreless appearances under his belt after a brutal start to the season. Last year, he had a 2.49 ERA in 50 appearances. He's starting to look like that guy again.

Jeferson Quero

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jeferson Quero poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Quero has been among the Brewers' top prospects for a while at this point. He's the club's No. 7 prospect right now and is down in Triple-A, although he did make his big league debut this season. Quero played in one game in the majors and went 0-for-1 with a walk. If the Brewers could bring a big bat back, Quero would be worth dangling out there in trade talks with William Contreras having one more year of control with a club option for 2027.

Joey Ortiz

Apr 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz (3) celebrates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This one is a bit bold. Ortiz has struggled offensively so far this season. The 27-year-old is slashing .193/.270/.193 with a .463 OPS in 20 games played. That's not good, but he is in the 83rd percentile in outs above average. The Brewers already gave Cooper Pratt an extension. His time will come at some point. If a team is looking for a defense-first infielder, Ortiz could be an option with upside. For the Brewers, they already have their next option. If they can get anything for Ortiz, that would be a win.