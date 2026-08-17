Brewers' Top Prospect Offered In Tarik Skubal Trade Promoted To Double-A

It was reported less than two weeks ago that Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Luis Pena was among a trio of minor leaguers offered by the team in an effort to land two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal before the MLB trade deadline.

Skubal, instead, was shipped to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pena remained with the Brewers' High-A team, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

The 19-year-old native of the Dominican Republic took one step closer to the majors on Monday.

"Teenage phenom Luis Peña is set to take on Double-A ‼️," the Brewers' official team account posted on X.

Pena is baseball's No. 21 overall prospect, per MLB.com, and Milwaukee's second-ranked up-and-comer, trailing only first overall prospect Jesus Made.

Pena will now join a stacked lineup in Double-A Biloxi with Made and others.

"Currently in the Biloxi lineup: Jesús Made, Josh Adamczewski, Andrew Fischer, Braylon Payne, Marco Dinges," MLB Pipeline reporter Sam Dykstra wrote on Bluesky. "As deep as a single batting order gets in Minor League Baseball."

Teenage Infielder Moves To Double-A 19 Months After Originally Signing With Brewers

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers’ Luis Peña (13) against the Peoria Chiefs during their baseball game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 in Grand Chute, Wis. The Timber Rattlers defeated Peroria 7-3. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Brewers signed Pena to a minor league contract in January 2024 and the youngster spent that year playing with the organization's Dominican Summer League team. He won the 2024 Dominican Summer League batting title with a .393 batting average.

Pena spent most of 2025 with the Single-A Carolina Mudcats before moving to Wisconsin. He finished last year with nine home runs, 64 RBIs, 44 stolen bases and a .270/.335/.423 slash line across 418 plate appearances covering 96 games between the two teams.

Pena also recorded 12 errors in his 258 defensive chances at shortstop and second base.

He's missed time due to injury and played in just 51 of the Timber Rattlers' first 109 games this season but has posted impressive numbers.

Pena still leads Wisconsin with four triples in 2026, while ranking second with 27 stolen bases. Pena's added two home runs, 23 RBIs and a .298/.384/.420 triple slash with 79 total bases over 219 plate appearances.

He's primarily played shortstop with the Timber Rattlers and made just two errors across 234 2/3 innings at the post in Wisconsin.

It's been a fast rise for Pena since signing with the Brewers 19 months ago, but his journey could only just be beginning.