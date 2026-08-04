Report: Brewers Offered Tigers Three Prospects For Tarik Skubal Before Dodgers Trade

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that the notion that the team didn't try to trade for two-time AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal was "simply incorrect."

MLB.com Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy reported Tuesday just how hard Milwaukee tried to land Skubal before the Detroit Tigers traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Based on conversations with multiple club officials over the past few days, the Brewers believed they made a strong offer to the Tigers for Skubal, maybe a stronger one than the Dodgers, who landed him with a trio of prospects," McCalvy wrote. "Two of them are ranked on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list: 21-year-old outfielder Zyhir Hope (No. 25) and 27-year-old right-hander River Ryan (No. 68). Right-hander Brady Smith, a 21-year-old who was L.A.'s No. 17 prospect before the trade but outside the Top 100, rounded out the package."

With the Brewers and Dodgers trading spots atop the MLB standings multiple times this summer, many insiders expected Milwaukee to pose as Los Angeles' biggest threat to land Skubal in a deal.

McCalvy further reported that the Brewers also offered the Tigers a trio of prospects in exchange for the superstar southpaw. One of them, per McCalvy, was infield prospect Luis Pena.

"Milwaukee’s initial proposal was also three prospects, according to sources. All three were hitters, and at least two were Top 100 prospects. One of them was shortstop Luis Peña, who is No. 18 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100," the insider said. "The Brewers’ other position player prospects in MLB Pipeline’s version of the Top 100 are Jesús Made (who is No. 1 overall and was off limits), outfielder Luis Lara (who is No. 64 and probably wasn’t in play after the Brewers committed to him via a seven-year contract extension in June), infielder Jett Williams (No. 76) and outfielder Josh Adamczewski (No. 87). Different sources believed the third hitter was either on one version of a Top 100 list as well, or just outside."

Brewers Pivoted To Underwhelming Trades Following Failed Tarik Skubal Pursuit

Jul 29, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfield, baserunning, & quality control coach Jon Jay (19) fist bumps St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dustin May (3) during a game against the Chicago Cubs in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of prospects, one of the most heavily rumored names floated in trade chatter between Milwaukee and Skubal was 24-year-old right-hander Logan Henderson.

"The Tigers, though, wanted a controllable Major League pitcher in the deal. None of the sources would say who they favored, but Logan Henderson was among the names teams were asking for most often," McCalvy wrote. "So, we can’t say for sure which three names were in the Brewers’ best offer. But it was strong."

After striking out on Skubal, the Brewers pivoted to a pair of smaller moves to bring in three pitchers before Monday's trade deadline.

First, Milwaukee acquired right-handed starter Dustin May left-handed reliever JoJo Romero, before landing reliever Antonio Senzatela in a trade with the Colorado Rockies.

May is expected to start for the Brewers on Thursday vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates.