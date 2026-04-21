Brewers Trade Speculation From Bleacher Report Is Premature
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Trade buzz seemingly kicks up earlier on the Major League Baseball calendar every season, but April 21 is a bit too rich for our blood.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter named a list of the six teams with "clear needs" ahead of the end-of-July trade deadline, and the Milwaukee Brewers were included, because of their abysmal production to this point from the left side of the infield.
And while it's true, of course, that Luis Rengifo, David Hamilton, and Joey Ortiz have all been some level of disappointment to this point, we shouldn't make the mistake of assuming that by the trade deadline, the Brewers will feel the need to shell out prospect capital to fill one of those holes.
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Why Brewers have other options to consider
Here was Reuter's take on why the Brewers were such an obvious trade destination for third basemen and shortstops:
"The Brewers punted third base during the offseason by settling for Luis Rengifo and David Hamilton as their top options. Slotted alongside glove-only shortstop Joey Ortiz, the left side of the infield has been an offensive black hole," wrote Reuter.
"Cooper Pratt could see the majors at some point in 2026 after he was inked to an eight-year, $50.75 million extension, but relying on an unproven and defensive-minded prospect to fix the situation might be wishful thinking."
This take drastically underrates the potential of an internal replacement at either spot. Pratt is one option from the prospect ranks, but what about Jett Williams, the speedster acquired in the Freddy Peralta trade who could play either short or third? And by the trade deadline, we might be talking about an age-19 major league debut for all-world prospect Jesús Made.
We also know the Brewers love Ortiz's defense at shortstop, so while his .464 OPS to this point is highly concerning, he'll likely continue to get chances to turn things around as long as his team is still winning games.
Lastly, who is even available for the Brewers to nab on the market? Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes and Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm could be options if their teams continue to tank, but if both squads turn it around, it's hard to see where the next layer of talent comes in.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com