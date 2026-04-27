Brewers Truths and Lies 4.0: What's Real and Fake After 14-13 Start

The Milwaukee Brewers are going to be just fine.

Milwaukee has played 27 games so far on the season and is 14-13, despite missing several significant pieces, including Christian Yelich, Andrew Vaughn, Jackson Chourio and Quinn Priester, among others.

The Brewers got back in the win column on Sunday with a much-needed 5-0 win after dropping four straight games beforehand. Kyle Harrison had the best start of his young career to this point as he pitched six shutout innings and struck out 12 Pittsburgh Pirates batters.

Now, the Brewers will have a day off on Monday before beginning a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

With the Brewers having a day off on Monday, let's dive into our weekly breakdown of the truths and lies around the organization.

TRUTHS

Apr 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) reacts after striking out in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Brice Turang Will Be An All-Star

If you look at the 2026 Brewers, there isn't a player who has been more consistent than Turang. He has played in 25 games and is slashing .258/.391/.462 with an .854 OPS. On top of that, he has four homers, 18 RBIs, seven stolen bases, 21 walks, five doubles and 20 runs scored. Turang is leading Milwaukee with 1.2 wins above replacement and has played stellar defense as well. Injuries have plagued this team, but Turang has helped to carry the load.

Milwaukee's Starting Rotation Has The Most Potential In Baseball

Apr 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts following the final out of the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Milwaukee's rotation is elite. Jacob Misiorowski is tied for the league lead with six starts and has a 3.31 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched. On top of that, he's leading the league with 51 strikeouts. Brandon Woodruff looks like his old self with a 3.77 ERA in five starts. Harrison just had the best start of his career and has a team-best 2.28 ERA in five starts across 23 2/3 innings pitched. Chad Patrick has been quietly elite with a 2.35 ERA across 23 innings pitched. Brandon Sproat has a 6.45 ERA, but has allowed five runs total across his last three appearances. Plus, Priester is on a minor league rehab assignment.

LIES

Apr 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) looks on against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Milwaukee's Early Struggles In The Standings

The Brewers are going to be just fine. They're even more injured than they were at this point last year. In 2025, the Brewers started the season off 13-14 across their first 27 games played. Milwaukee is 14-13 now. Last season, the Brewers would go on to win a franchise-record 97 games, despite the 13-14 start. Ultimately, the Brewers will be just fine.

Trevor Megill's Early Struggles

Megill's early struggles have been the story of the season for the Brewers' bullpen. But he now has five straight scoreless appearances under his belt, despite a 7.20 overall ERA on the season. That number will come down.