Brewers Two-Time All-Star Officially Returning Vs. Reds

The Milwaukee Brewers will begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds beginning on Monday and the organization will get a significant reinforcement during the series.

On Wednesday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy made it sound like Brandon Woodruff's next start would be with the big league club after spending time down in the minors on a rehab assignment. The Brewers announced starters through Sunday, which made it seem like Monday could be an option for Woodruff.

On Friday, Murphy took away all of the ambiguity and announced officially that Woodruff will return during the Reds series, as shared on X by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

The Brewers Are Getting A Star Back

Apr 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) walks off the field after an injury in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Brandon Woodruff will rejoin the Brewers’ rotation during the Cincinnati series, Pat Murphy said," McCalvy wrote.

Over the last few weeks, there have been various updates about Woodruff that have made it sound like a return was coming. Now, we finally know the series officially. This is the exact news Brewers fans have been waiting for. Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison are on another planet right now. Add a healthy Woodruff to the mix and arguably you have the best top three in the the league in the starting rotation. Beyond these guys, Shane Drohan has been very solid lately. Brandon Sproat has been up and down, but has big-time upside.

If you're a Brewers fan, you should be very excited right now. Milwaukee already is trending in the right direction and is just 1 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball. And that has been without Woodruff. Add him to the rotation every fifth day and all of a sudden we're talking about a much more dangerous team. The Brewers have had the best offense in baseball throughout the month of June. Now, they are getting a legit All-Star-level hurler into the mix with plenty of time left in the season. Milwaukee is going to be a problem for every other team in the National League.

Milwaukee already is on pace to break its franchise record of 97 games. And that has been with Woodruff, Quinn Priester, Logan Henderson and Coleman Crow on the Injured List. This is just the first example of the Brewers starting to get healthier. Woodruff is the best of the group on the Injured List, but there is more help on the way. This is an exciting team that is going to make some noise.